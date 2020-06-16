'Blood-soaked' New York Giants star Rosas arrested after high-speed hit-and-run

Aldrick Rosas, the kicker for NFL's New York Giants, has been arrested in California after a high-speed crash involving another car. Rosas is said to have been found on a highway with blood covering his hands and legs.

Rosas, considered to be among the league's most dependable kickers, allegedly fled the scene after smashing into another car while travelling at an estimated 100 miles per hour, according to a report issued by California Highway Patrol.

Per police, Rosas was driving at high speed at around 8.25am local time in Chico, California before he allegedly 'T-Boned' a vehicle after failing to stop at a red light. TMZ report that police suspect that Rosas' driving may have been impaired by alcohol.

Also on rt.com NFL boss Roger Goodell 'encourages' teams to sign outcast Kaepernick... but where could exiled star end up?

Further reports suggest that Rosas left the scene of the smash despite catastrophically disabling the other car involved.

Rosas' black Chevrolet SUV is understood to have broken down soon after the incident, at which point he was observed by police exiting his vehicle and attempting to run away.

Police say that Rosas' hands, legs and feet were covered in blood when they approached him. A police mugshot released to the media also appears to show scrapes on the right side of the player's neck.

#Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas mugshot.He was covered in blood when cops questioned him. pic.twitter.com/4wub4bOjYN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2020

Police report states Aldrick Rosas ran from the scene -- bare foot -- after witnesses saw him drive erratically + running red light at an estimate of 100 mph. When found ... hands, legs and feet covered in blood. Treated at local hospital. Alcohol impairment believed to be factor — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 16, 2020

He was then taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment before being transported to Butte County Jail, reportedly on charges of hit-and-run and driving with a suspended licence.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement Tuesday.

Also on rt.com NFL star Deandre Baker SURRENDERS to police after being sought on armed robbery charges

Rosas has been a mainstay of the Giants team over the past three seasons. During that span he has been successful in 62 of 75 field goals (82.7%) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5%).

The 25-year-old is due to earn $3.26 million in this upcoming season.

Rosas now becomes the second Giant to land in legal trouble during the extended off season after cornerback Deandre Baker was arrested on charges of armed robbery. The player disputes the allegations.