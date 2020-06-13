'They need to know the facts': Irish premier Varadkar says it would be 'entirely appropriate' for TV companies to veto Fury-Joshua

Following the news of Daniel Kinahan's involvement in the brokering of a future Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua deal, Ireland's Taoiseach Leon Varadkar says broadcasters need to be aware of the Irish businessman's past.

Kinahan, who received gushing praise from Fury during an Instagram post confirming his two-fight agreement to face Joshua following "The Gypsy King's" upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder, has been reported in the media for his links to his reported involvement in the so-called "Kinahan Cartel" in Ireland.

The Irishman has no criminal record, has never been convicted of any crime, his reputation in Ireland is that of a man suspected of being a vengeful criminal who has been linked to a feud in which at least 18 people have been murdered, as part of his alleged status atop the international crime syndicate often referred using his name.

The response to the news in Ireland has seen leading politicians become involved, with Irish Premier Varadkar saying the government in the United Arab Emirates, as well as potential broadcast and media partners, should make themselves aware of the reputation around the man who helped broker the deal.

"Certainly the authorities in the UAE know the situation and they know our concerns and problems with it," he said.

"It is not a decision for me but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organizations or media organizations to have nothing to do with this.

"They maybe don’t know the facts or don’t know the truth but they need to know them. I wouldn’t like to see them getting any attention at all given the circumstances."

In addition, Dublin MP Neale Richmond has written to sports broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport, who are expected to battle for the rights to show the fight, to encourage them to do their due diligence, too.

A spokesman for BT Sport distanced the broadcaster from potentially showing the fight, saying, "BT Sport is not currently involved in the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua negotiations.

"Our broadcast agreement for the fights of Tyson Fury is exclusively with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. We have had no dealings with MTK or any of their representatives for this fight.

"BT reviews all sports rights and broadcast deals with the appropriate levels of responsibility and scrutiny before deciding on a course of action.

"We cannot comment further on a potential fight which to the best of our knowledge is not confirmed, and which has not been offered to us."

Despite being the subject concerns from the highest office in Irish government, Kinahan received a glowing endorsement from Fury's US promoter, Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

"They don’t really speak on how he has acted when he has been involved in boxing, which is forthright, honest, reliable, etc." he began.

"Boxing has been used by many people who’ve had questionable backgrounds.

"If they conduct themselves well, then they achieve a new type of attitude that people have to them because they’re nothing but forthright and honest.

"This is not unusual in boxing, where somebody comes in, has some questionable background in the past, and then goes into boxing, and then he is judged for how he acts in this sport.

"He has developed a great deal of trust with my company, myself and our people, and he certainly is a trusted confidant of Tyson Fury.

"So obviously, his participation and his views were most significant than most ... in getting this off the ground."