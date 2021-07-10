Babes battle: Bare knuckle temptresses face off ahead of fight... and Ostovich mocks McGregor while VanZant hits ice bath (VIDEO)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and social media sensations Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich have laughed at each other while squaring off ahead of their imminent fight – and VanZant shared a bath with a champion powerlifter.

Jilted by the UFC, photogenic VanZant and Ostovich are both known for their huge social media followings, bringing plenty of publicity with them after joining the ranks of the world's most high-profile bare knuckle promotion.

The pair of posers have employed the eye-catching tagline of "come for the boobs, stay for the violence" at BKFC 19 on July 23, and there was an unmistakeable air of frivolity despite the gruesome nature of their discipline as Ostovich shared a video of them raising their fists and sizing each other up.

Fun-loving VanZant was unable to contain herself from grinning and giggling as she looked into former foe Ostovich's eyes while wearing a pair of vertiginous high heels and skin-tight jeans.

Perhaps VanZant had reason to be confident after winning their previous fight, in the UFC in January 2019, on a second-round armbar submission.

Ostovich published the clip as part of a series of photos that showed her in a revealing dress on a night out, appearing to talk to a man in a club and dancing.

"Photo of people and things I love to do," she added to her vast following of almost 800,000.

"I have so much pics from the past couple months it’s ridiculous. Today is another busy day. Let's get it."

Never shy of a tough training session, VanZant still managed to beam as she leapt in an ice bath with another sportswoman.

Powerlifting record holder Stefi Cohen, though, seemed unimpressed when she was asked to look pleased with her predicament while sitting in the freezing water.

"[Cohen] does not love the ice bath," accepted her fighting friend, adding the hashtag "champ sh*t".

"I am still cold," Cohen later replied, managing a pained smile for the lens before gripping her sides in a doomed attempt to warm up while submerged.

Like her rival, Ostovich is likely to have an eye on Conor McGregor's trilogy scrap with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas tonight.

The fashion fan spoofed the bitter rivalry between the pair that has been evident at their press conferences and weigh-in, comparing a photo of the pair with a snap of two toddlers fighting.

Ostovich also showed off her strength and fitness as she filmed herself squatting ahead of her first performance for her new promotion.

VanZant has already had one fight for BKFC, losing a decision to former professional boxer Britain Hart earlier this year.