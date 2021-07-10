 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Tennis queens Kudermetova & Vesnina could give Russia two champions at Wimbledon after epic run to women’s doubles final in London

10 Jul, 2021 10:15
Get short URL
Tennis queens Kudermetova & Vesnina could give Russia two champions at Wimbledon after epic run to women’s doubles final in London
Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina have reached a Wimbledon final © Paul Childs / Reuters | © Instagram / v.kudermetova
Russian doubles duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina are aiming to finish the job on Saturday when they play in the final at Wimbledon, standing a step away from glory after a run that has included a win over the top seeds.

Third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens will stand between the pair and the title when they stride onto center court, although the task ahead of them may not seem as daunting as it might have been given their form so far in the championships.

In the quarterfinals, Kudermetova and Vesnina battled back from narrowly losing the first set against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova to emerge victorious courtesy of a 9-7 third-set tie-break triumph, representing a huge upset for the unseeded winners.

By that time, they had already beaten huge-serving Coco Gauff and her fellow American partner, Caty McNally, to oust the 12th seeds.

Their path to the final was also a tough one, recovering from a second-set setback to beat Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders via a 7-5 deciding set win in a match that lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

For Vesnina, their success is a fairytale comeback after more than two-and-a-half years away from the game as the winner of every Grand Slam doubles title except the Australian Open – where she still managed to reach the final twice – showed impressively little rustiness.

The 34-year-old, who has been sharing her experiences at the iconic All England Club and at some of London's landmarks with her fans on social media, earned her last title at Wimbledon in 2017.

Vesnina would love this year's final to prove as straightforward as it did on that occasion, when she paired with the now-retired Ekaterina Makarova to beat Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 – the first time that had happened in the women's doubles final in SW19 since 1953.

"How did you like the match?" she asked her thousands of followers after progressing from the final four, having described their quarterfinal victory as "incredible".

Kudermetova shared a clip of the pair hugging as they enjoyed their latest win, and other top athletes including racing driver Ira Sidorkova offered their admiration for the achievement.

"My dear friend [Vesnina] is in the final of Wimbledon," wrote Sidorkova, adding a photo of the duo.

Kudermetova reached the semifinals at the US Open last year with Anna Blinkova, but this is her first time in a Grand Slam final.

The 24-year-old is on a roll after taking her first singles title earlier this year, winning the Charleston Open in April.

Also on rt.com ‘Come back to Chelsea’: Fans praise doc Eva Carneiro after she admits she is enjoying football for first time since Mourinho row
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies