‘Come back to Chelsea’: Fans praise doc Eva Carneiro after she admits she is enjoying football for first time since Mourinho row

Fans have pleaded with Eva Carneiro to return to Chelsea after the former team physio admitted that Euro 2020 is making her enjoy football for the first time since her acrimonious exit following an incident with Jose Mourinho.

Medic Carneiro left Stamford Bridge under a cloud after an infamous disagreement with Mourinho at the club's home stadium in 2015, when the infuriated manager criticized her for potentially depriving his team of Eden Hazard's services during a match by entering the pitch to treat the star when he appeared to be hurt.

The high-profile fall-out resulted in Carneiro leaving the club and earning a settlement in her favor in the midst of an employment tribunal, in which she had claimed constructive dismissal.

"Well, it’s only taken six years but I’m finally enjoying football again," Carneiro announced on social media, adding her thanks to England, Denmark, Spain and Italy for their parts in two thrilling semifinals at Wembley earlier this week.

Speaking to radio station Talksport last year, Carneiro said the ordeal had taken a year, made her struggle to watch the game for the same length of time and called for "a change of culture" to "change the things which are ugly about [football]."

Jonathan Tobin, the doctor of league side Wigan who had his own dramatic moments in the limelight when he saved Fabrice Muamba's life on the pitch while he was Bolton's medic, backed Carneiro.

"Such a beautiful sport and a such an incredibly horrible industry," he responded.

"So glad you’ve found your way back. Still miss your wisdom and support."

Gibraltan-born Carneiro was also bombarded by Chelsea fans offering their support and asking her to rejoin the club.

"Glad to hear it and please come back to Chelsea," said one, while another added: "Thank you for what you did back then at Chelsea.

"All Chelsea's entire crew miss you – especially [former striker] Didier Drogba."

A nostalgic reminisced: "I still remember those days when Eva was still at Chelsea. The passion and love for the team was amazing."

Carneiro is now in charge of her own group on London medical mecca Harley Street, specializing in working with elite athletes.

She says on her website that Chelsea had the best player availability rates in the Premier League during her six-and-a-half-years with them, and also lists her current responsibilities to include acting as a consultant to a hospital in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup there.

"You’re an absolute diamond in the world of football," enthused one admirer, calling Carneiro "a role model for all the young girls in the world."

"Thank you," replied Carneiro. "Never expected or aimed for that, but definitely felt the responsibility."