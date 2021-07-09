‘His situation was problematic’: US football star is transfered just months into deal ‘because he did not want Covid-19 vaccine’

A top-flight star in the US may have become the world's first footballer to be transfered as a result of not taking a Covid-19 jab, with his club confirming they moved him on after he was "not comfortable" being vaccinated.

Former USA youth international Erik Hurtado only joined CF Montreal in February, signing a one-year deal with the option of an extension following his departure from Sporting Kansas City.

The 30-year-old has now abruptly left the club after making only seven appearances for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side, with general manager Olivier Renard explaining why he had been traded to Columbus Crew for $200,000.

"Because he’s not vaccinated against Covid-19, his situation was problematic and we started considering a trade when we got the confirmation that the team could return to Montreal," Renard said, describing how Hurtado's vaccination status could be complicated should the club return to Canada from their current base in Florida.

#Crew96 acquires F Erik Hurtado from #CFMTL for $200k in GAM. Montreal GM Olivier Renard explains that because Hurtado wasn't comfortable taking the #COVID19 vaccine, and thus made travel to and from Canada problematic, the player was better off moving to a U.S-based team. pic.twitter.com/rsUPDPfFbE — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 8, 2021

"Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory."

Hurtado could have faced problems traveling to and from Canada becaused he was not vaccinated, so short-staffed Columbus Crew have swooped to add him to their striking options.

In nine campaigns in North America's top flight, he has bagged 19 goals and 11 assists across 140 matches and 60 starts.

"Erik is a versatile, powerful forward who has valuable experience in our league and provides us with another option in offense," said Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

"His addition to our roster will ensure that we have another proven MLS goal scorer to call upon when needed, especially during this particularly congested season."