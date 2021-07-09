World is divided over BLM and masks, claims Osaka as she thanks Markle, Obama, swimmer Phelps and tennis ace Djokovic for support

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has claimed that the world is "as divided as she can remember" over "obvious" issues such as mask-wearing and kneeling against racism, adding that she has been backed by big names including Michelle Obama.

Four-time major champion Osaka, who became the top-earning female athlete of all time last year, endured intense scrutiny as she shunned press duties at this year's French Open before withdrawing after being threatened with sanctions by organizers of all four Grand Slams.

Having skipped Wimbledon, the Japanese superstar is preparing for a dramatic return at the Tokyo Olympics, which she has prepared for by writing a gushing essay taking on major news issues while namechecking a cast of stars who she says have supported her through a turbulent time.

"The world is as divided now as I can remember in my short 23 years," Osaka told Time. "Issues that are so obvious to me at face value, like wearing a mask in a pandemic or kneeling to show support for anti-racism, are ferociously contested.

Naomi Osaka looks beautiful for @TIME.She thanked Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, and Meghan Markle for their support after she withdrew from the French Open for her mental health. pic.twitter.com/QZfdgW0dEY — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 9, 2021

"I mean, wow. So when I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded."

Osaka will be allowed to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter should she wish to during the Olympics, with organizers recently confirming changes to guidelines that appear to make it easier for athletes to share their opinions.

The former world number one also suggested that sportspeople should be afforded days off speaking to the press in the same way most employees are allowed days off.

"Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions," she argued, having been fined at the Paris tournament for her actions.

"In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it’s not habitual. You wouldn’t have to divulge your most personal symptoms to your employer; there would likely be HR measures protecting at least some level of privacy.

"I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy, but my number one suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons. I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society."

Cover star Osaka reiterated that she is an introvert and claimed that Phelps – the most successful olympian of all time – had personally told her that her example may have prevented someone from dying.

"Michael Phelps told me that by speaking up, I may have saved a life," she said. "If that’s true, then it was all worth it.

"There are too many [supporters] to name, but I want to start with my family and friends, who have been amazing.

"There is nothing more important than those relationships. I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words.

"Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, [NBA star] Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, Meghan Markle, to name a few.

"I am eternally grateful to all my partners. Although I am not surprised as I purposefully chose brand partners that are liberal, empathetic and progressive, I am still tremendously thankful."

Several of those partners, who helped Osaka rake in a reported $37 million last year, have put out statements voicing support for her. Osaka's sponsors include Tag Heuer, AirBnB, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard and Nike.