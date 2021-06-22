‘Popping out’: Shy tennis sensation Naomi Osaka breaks silence after Wimbledon withdrawal to reveal photo shoot for Vogue Japan

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is taking time out from her sporting career after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon, has shared a photo of herself in a colorful bikini top in a cover shoot for fashion magazine Vogue.

Former world number one Osaka caused a whirlwind of headlines when she withdrew from Roland-Garros following a huge row over her boycotting of media calls, explaining that she is an introvert and has rarely felt comfortable with conducting interviews.

The fashion-loving 22-year-old has now revealed that she is going to be Vogue Japan's latest cover model, appearing to shun a camera she is looking at from overhead while wearing the tiny top, a pair of orange trousers and a light blue bag.

"Hi guys," the two-time Grand Slam champion greeted her Instagram following of more than 2.4 million.

"Popping out to post this Vogue Japan cover. Hope you’re all doing well and staying safe."

The post was the first personal message put out by Osaka since her explosive exit from the tournament in Paris, when she pulled out following a fine from organizers and a collective threat of further punishments from bosses at all four majors.

She earned widespread support for the shock move, with the likes of sprint legend Usain Bolt, tennis great Venus Williams and NBA star Kyrie Irving lauding her "self-care" decision.

MMA fighter James Moontasri, actress Ana De la Reguera and musician Asa Soltan Rahmati were among the heavily-followed celebrities to show their support for Osaka's new shoot by leaving comments underneath the picture.

While some questioned whether the shoot was a sign that Osaka's anxiety had eased, others were keen to point out the different form of attention between being a cover girl and a top sporting star.

"What she's not comfortable with is the press talk when she's in state of anxiety and coping with [post-match]," said one supporter.

"In the magazine, she is confident and in a calm mood to shoot for a photo. These two are different."

Another admirer gushed: "I feel like everything about you is always real and unique. What a blessing."

Osaka is planning to compete at the Olympic Games in her homeland later this year.