Euro 2020: England face UEFA charge after fan points laser at Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel before decisive penalty (VIDEO)

England's celebrations at reaching their first major final in 55 years have bene tempered somewhat after UEFA revealed they are to charge Gareth Southgate's team with a string of offences during the semi-final win against Denmark.

Footage of the game's turning point during extra time at Wembley on Wednesday evening showed evidence that a fan was attempting to use a laser pointer to distracted Danish 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the lead-up to Harry Kane's match-winner.

The Leicester City shot-stopper saved Kane's initial effort from the penalty spot after a foul was controversially called for a soft challenge on Raheem Sterling inside the box.

The Spurs man then reacted quickest to prod the ball home from close range, scoring the match-winner in a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Is this real? A laser pointer in Schmeichel's face when he was about to save the penalty last night? Only just saw this and can't vouch for source. #ENG#englandvdenmarkpic.twitter.com/O9hO5rGYr8 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2021

England and The FA have landed in hot water after the offending fan attempted to influence proceedings with a laser pointer, which comes amid an array of charges levied against the team's supporters inside Wembley, including 'disturbance caused by its supporters during national anthem' and 'lighting of fireworks by its supporters'.

In addition to the laser pointer incident, some English fans were noted on the television broadcast of the game appearing to boo and jeer the Danish national anthem, while others were seen lighting fireworks at various points during the game.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA, Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body [CEDB] in due course," European football's governing body announced in a statement.

English fans have jeered opposing team's national anthems throughout the tournament but had so far escaped any official sanction from UEFA. It now seems that the high-profile nature of Wednesday's infractions are the straw that broke the camel's back, as far as the tournament organizers are concerned.

There is no indication yet of the punishment UEFA could prescribe should their probe find The FA culpable for their fans' transgressions.

England's win on Wednesday took them to their first major final since the 1966 World Cup, a game which also took place at Wembley. They will face Roberto Mancini's Italy on Sunday for the chance to be European champions for the first time in their history.