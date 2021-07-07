 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Robbed Denmark blind’: Fans RAGE at Sterling for ‘diving’ for England penalty in Euro win as TWO BALLS seen on pitch in build-up

7 Jul, 2021 22:23
Raheem Sterling won England a penalty in contentious circumstances. © Reuters / Twitter
England are into a first major tournament final for 55 years but their Euro 2020 victory over Denmark at Wembley was not without major controversy as winger Raheem Sterling was accused of ‘diving’.

England edged out a resilient Denmark 2-1 after extra time in front of a raucous home crowd in London to set up a final with Italy at the same venue on Sunday, but some fans were left fuming at the nature of the Three Lions victory.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead with a superb free-kick after 30 minutes, before an own goal from Danish skipper Simon Kjaer ensured the teams went in level at the break.

Neither side found the breakthrough in normal time, but it was England who put themselves in front in extra time when Harry Kane scored from the rebound when his penalty had been saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Kane scored the winner as England broke Danish hearts at Wembley. © Reuters

The circumstances of the spot kick were hugely contentious however, as Sterling weaved his way down the right wing before going down under apparent contact from Joakim Maehle and with Mathias Jensen also in close quarters. 

The VAR backed the initial decision from Dutch referee Danny Makkelie and England were presented with the chance from which Kane ultimately scored.

Debate swirled around England's penalty won by Sterling. © Reuters

But online, fans were accusing Sterling of carrying out a blatant “robbery” by allegedly diving to win the spot kick.

The memes of Sterling's alleged diving antics also made a big online splash. 

To make matters worse for anyone supporting Denmark – who were most neutrals' favourite team at the tournament after the harrowing ordeal with Christian Eriksen in the opening game – there appeared to be two balls on the pitch at the time of the debatable penalty awarded to England.

Referee Makkelie either missed the stray ball or decided that it wasn't interfering with play, but many fans demanded that he should have halted the match and reset with a drop ball. 

And as if that wasn't enough scandal for one night, eagle-eyed viewers also picked up on Denmark keeper Schmeichel appearing to have a laser pen shone in his face just before Kane stepped up for the spot kick.

So used to heartache down the years, Three Lions fans cared little about any of the stick heading their way – and let their rivals know it.

Gareth Southgate’s team now take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday in the biggest game for English football in more than half a century.

Did they have a spot of luck on the way? Maybe. Do they care? Not one bit.    

