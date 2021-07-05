Fireworks blamed in death of ice hockey star Matiss Kivlenieks as new details emerge about tragic hot tub incident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died after hitting his head on concrete when he slipped attempting to leave a hot tub after he and a group of companions were startled by fireworks during 4th of July celebrations.

News broke early Monday that Latvian NHL star Kivlenieks had died in a tragic accident, and local authorities have since provided an update as to the specifics of the incident which cost the 24-year-old Riga native his life.

Notifying the media, Lt. Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department in Michigan said that police and the fire department responded to a call to a private residence at 10.13pm local time on Sunday, and said that Kivlenieks was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

"There appears to have been a fireworks malfunction, which caused a group of people to flee from the hot tub, including the deceased, who slipped and hit his head on the concrete," said Meier, who also indicated that the incident occurred during 4th of July celebrations.

According to police, revellers panicked when a "mortar-style" firework became tilted and engulfed in flames, prompting several people - including Kivlenieks - to attempt to flee the hot tub.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday but police stated that they expect it will confirm that Kivlenieks' death was the result of a "slip and fall accident".

Kivlenieks appeared in two games last season for the Blue Jackets and had been expected to compete for further playing time in the upcoming seasons. He had previously starred for Latvia in the World Championships, where he turned in a crucial performance in a shut-out win against the world champion Canadian team in their opening game.

Statement from Commissioner Gary Bettman on the passing of @BlueJacketsNHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. https://t.co/wcNocrykH8pic.twitter.com/xE3xSahQAR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 5, 2021

"One thing I loved and appreciated about him was he had a great smile and always was in a good mood," ex-Blue Jackets skipper Nick Foligno said to ESPN.

"I know it's cliche, but that's exactly the kind of guy he was. Just enjoying his life as a 24-year-old living out his dream and you could tell he didn't take one day for granted, which makes this tragedy even more hard to bear.

"Praying for his family and all of us who knew him. Hard day for a lot of people in that organization."

"On behalf of the NHL family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates in both the Blue Jackets organization and his native country of Latvia," added NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

"His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend."