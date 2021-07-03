‘Glory to Ukraine’: Shevchenko can count on tennis stunner Svitolina & boxing king Klitschko as England loom at Euro 2020 (VIDEO)

Tennis tease Elina Svitolina has sounded a phrase that courted controversy for Ukraine ahead of their Euro 2020 meeting with England – and hulking ex-boxer Wladimir Klitschko has also thrown his heavyweight backing behind them.

Ukraine face a huge quarterfinal showdown with England on Saturday – and two of the best-known sports stars in the country have shown their support ahead of the game in Rome.

Former champion Wladimir Klitschko still looked fighting fit as he brandished his rippling muscles in the tight yellow-and-blue colors of his nation.

"People won't stop asking me what I think about the match," admitted the powerhouse, adding that his good wishes did not extend to England stopper Jordan Pickford for the occasion.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world. If anything is to be missed, I hope it's England's goalie as the ball flies into the net.

People are non stop asking me of what I think of the match today of Ukraine vs England?! #UEFAEURO2020 🇺🇦vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qM3szvA1vc — Klitschko (@Klitschko) July 3, 2021

You getting what AJ did to you !! KNOCKED OUT 🤣 — TheCryptoMessage (@ticketmister_) July 3, 2021

"Let's all watch, root for our respective countries and have fun – don't forget about that. Best of luck to both teams, especially that blue and yellow. Thank you to all fans – you make this great event so special."

Smiling Klitschko, inevitably, was inundated with mockery from English fans, including many who produced memes reminding him of his defeats to their countrymen, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

"You're getting what AJ did to you," warned one, harking back to Joshua's shuddering KO of Klitschko. "Knocked out."

Good luck to Ukraine, you were my favourite boxer, funny seeing all these Tyson Fury fans in the comments when their man hasn't even defended a world title and they can't show respect to oppositions countries. All the best you legend 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 — Pav (@Pav_91) July 3, 2021

Another joked: "My mate said he will fight you to settle it. He's also a heavyweight."

One more amiable respondent replied: "Good luck to Ukraine. You were my favorite boxer.

"It's funny seeing all these Tyson Fury fans in the comments when their man hasn't even defended a world title and they can't show respect to oppositions countries. All the best, you legend."

Tennis star Svitolina produced an image that could have been construed as more provocative, posing with her back to the camera in a Ukraine shirt and adding: "Glory to Ukraine."

That phrase caused drama for her country even before the tournament, as its stitching into a proposed Ukraine shirt was part of a political row that resulted in the kit design being outlawed for the finals.

Svitolina smiled angelically into the camera in the build-up to kick-off, wearing the number three on her shirt in a display of her hope that manager Andriy Shevchenko and his side can upset the odds.

Victory would earn Ukraine a date with Denmark or the Czech Republic at Wembley in the final four on Wednesday.