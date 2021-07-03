Net loss: Russian footballer is fined three months’ wages for ‘calling tennis ace Kasatkina a f*cking wh*re’ over Wimbledon defeat

An ex-Zenit youth prospect who was condemned by the likes of ice queen Elizaveta Tuktamysheva after sending vile abuse to tennis ace Daria Kasatkina on social media has been punished, with his club fining him three months' wages.

Vladimir Khubulov, a 20-year-old Russia youth international, was said to have called Kasatkina a "f*cking wh*re” and told the world number 35 to "go f*ck yourself", reacting furiously to her agonizingly narrow second round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the Grand Slam, losing a third-set tie-break 8-6.

Shocked Kasatkina highlighted the messages on Instagram, where she had received them from raging Khubulov, and suggested that his anger had stemmed from losing a bet on the match.

"This is the kind of gentlemen who play our football," she added, tagging in his current club, Alania Vladikavkaz, while telling them to award him a consolation bonus.

FC Alania has always advocated strict adherence to the norms of morality and ethics. We are no stranger to sports solidarity and professional respect for representatives of all sports.👇 pic.twitter.com/oL1Qunr1OI — ФК «Алания» (@fc_alania) July 2, 2021

The situation with our player Vladimir Khubulov will be the subject of internal investigation, the result of which we will report shortly.On behalf of the club we apologize to @DKasatkina personally, her family and team members, as well as the fans. — ФК «Алания» (@fc_alania) July 2, 2021

The Russian National Football League side responded by launching an investigation into the incident, later punishing the winger in his pocket.

“For causing reputational damage to the club and inappropriate behavior, it was decided to fine Khubulov the amount of three monthly salaries," they said in a statement.

"We once again apologize to Daria Kasatkina and wish her success in her career."

Khubulov expressed his remorse on the social media platform. “Friends, my recent direct messages to Daria Kasatkina led to unpleasant consequences," he said.

Khubulov issued an official apology to Kasatkina, who he insulted in Instagram DM day yearlier. No stories about his brother taking the phone or something. Admits the guilt, says about being emotional when he wrote it, but still says he has no excuses and will try to do better pic.twitter.com/O7W3L5ji3N — Dmitry Shakhov (@Shahovez) July 2, 2021

"I know that there is no excuse for my behavior, and I admit my guilt. First of all, I offer my sincere apologies to Daria, the Alania football club, the fans and everyone whose feelings were touched by my words, written on emotions.

"I regret what I have done and promise not to commit such rash acts in the future. I wish Daria good luck and success in her career."

Speaking before Khubulov's apology, Kasatkina said she usually "calmly reacts" to similar messages.

"But since this time it was written by a professional athlete – a footballer who plays in a professional team – this aroused different feelings in me," the 24-year-old told Tass.

FC Alania fine Khubulov for 3 monthly salaries:"For causing reputational damage to the club and inappropriate behavior, it was decided to fine Khubulov in the amount of three monthly salaries. Once again, we apologize to Daria Kasatkina and wish her success in her career" https://t.co/18YgFuG0HLpic.twitter.com/V8RCOlwVUu — Dmitry Shakhov (@Shahovez) July 2, 2021

"It is not clear how an athlete who must understand what other athletes are going through, how difficult it is, and, in fact, who is in the same boat as me, can write this. It didn't really bother me, but I consider it necessary to share it.

"Plus, I believe that a person who is clearly aiming for success and results, to be a famous footballer, must understand what he can and cannot say, and how to behave.

"I would like him to draw the right conclusions and at least apologize. The Alania club must also be responsible for its players, who, in fact, are the face of the club.

"I hope everyone will live in harmony, support each other and this situation will not happen again."

Russian figure skating champion Tuktamysheva was among those to back Kasatkina. “I think that Dasha did everything right," the Instagram sensation observed in a question-and-answer session with fans.

"These [offenders] need to be put in place. No normal man would ever write such offensive words to a lady."

Kazakh tennis professional Dmitry Popko, who lost in qualifying at the All England Club, laughed at the altercation, writing: "Three months without a salary is not enough."

Championat reported that Telegram channel Mash Gor had claimed that Khubulov told club officials his older brother had been responsible for the messages at one point during the investigation.