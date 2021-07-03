Perfect 10: Russian tennis sensation Samsonova says it’s ‘hard to explain how I feel’ after ousting ex-US Open champ at Wimbledon

Russian sensation Lyudmila Samsonova, who has shocked the tennis world by rising from obscurity to beat a former US Open champ in the early rounds of this year's Wimbledon, was lost for words after her brilliant run continued.

The 22-year-old was not even in the Top 100 just a week ago, but her victory in thrilling fashion at the WTA-500 tournament in Berlin changed that.

She had expected to have to play in qualifying competitions to reach SW19 before organizers decided to hand her a wildcard, finding their faith in the novice swiftly repaid.

In one of her most impressive performances yet, she disposed of 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stevens, representing the United States, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Boom Boom Tennis 🧨🧨10 consecutive wins for Berlin champion 🇷🇺 Liudmila Samsonova, who wins a tight battle against Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4!#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/39wLuVmfKb — wta (@WTA) July 2, 2021

That extended her winning streak on grass to a remarkable 10 matches.

On Monday, Lyudmila will face Czech eighth-seed Karolina Plishkova – whose best career performance so far has been reaching the 2016 final of the US Open – for a spot in the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

"That's pressure," Samsonova said on court following the match, upon being told no woman has ever managed to win Wimbledon on a wildcard.

Into the second week on her #Wimbledon debutWild card Liudmila Samsonova with the biggest win of her career on No.1 Court 👏 pic.twitter.com/oAVAoYgCdV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

"It's hard to explain how I feel right now. I really wanted it, so we can say that I deserved such a result," she also told Eurosport.

"Grass is my favorite surface now. I like how I came to the court in the third set, [and] how I was able to return and start the game."

Born in Russia but representing Italy between 2014 and 2018, this is only the second time Samsonova has gone past the first round at a Grand Slam, following up another first when she reached the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

A qualifier for the Berlin Open, the 22-year-old surprisingly dumped out two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach the final, where she pulled off another shock by beating world number 12 Belinda Bencic to secure her first career WTA title.

Gracious in her defeat to the rising star at Wimbledon, Stephens concurred that grass compliments her opponent.

"It was obviously a tough match," the Florida native admitted. "I thought that she played well. She has a good game to suit grass. It was tough, but I have to give her credit."

"She played a good match. Sometimes that's kind of all you can really do is fight and [it] just didn't go my way today."