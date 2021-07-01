‘Coming back to Russia is always nice’: Switzerland don Petkovic shuns Zenit talk as he urges stars to stun Spain in St Petersburg

The man rumored to be in talks to lead Russian champions Zenit is in St. Petersburg on Friday, but Vladimir Petkovic insists he is fully focused on shocking Spain – including Man City star Aymeric Laporte – with Switzerland.

Impressive Bosnian-Swiss boss Petkovic was tight-lipped when asked by RT Sport about a potential switch to the Champions League regulars, who reportedly made a move for the 57-year-old after Switzerland's stunning shoot-out win against pre-tournament favorites France on Monday, scoring twice in the final ten minutes of normal time before holding out and going through courtesy of five excellent penalties.

Zenit manager Sergei Semak has consistently come under pressure, not least because of a dismal second successive group stage exit from Europe's most prestigious club competition last season, losing five and drawing one of their games in a limp showing despite their expensively-assembled squad.

Petkovic prefered to talk about his return to Russia, where he oversaw a fine World Cup campaign three years ago, with an unbeaten group stage that included a win over Serbia and draws with Brazil and Costa Rica.

Switzerland visited the Gazprom Arena once, losing 1-0 to Sweden in the round of 16 – and Petkovic would love to exorcize that defeat by recording another sensational victory over three-time Euro champions Spain.

"Coming back to Russia is always nice," said Petkovic ahead of the intriguing quarter-final clash. "I have more positive feelings than negative [about the World Cup].

"I can’t remember exactly how the matches went. I’m focused on tomorrow to improve and get better. We want to prove ourselves and not hide. What we’ve shown so far was good. From today, we need to be hungry again."

Even if they can match the magnificent performance that ousted World Cup winners France, Switzerland will have a strong chance of eliminating a Spain side who have frequently looked fragile in the finals.

On a manic, memorable Monday, fans thought they had seen ample drama for one evening when Spain survived Croatia coming back from 3-1 down to force a period of extra-time in which La Roja scored twice without reply.

Asked #Sui manager Vladimir Petkovic about the rumours of an offer from Zenit at today's presser, got fobbed off but he did admit it was 'always nice' to be in Russia though. #Euro2020

Looking destined for an expected exit after falling 3-1 behind with 75 minutes played, Switzerland produced a thrilling, unlikely riposte through Haris Seferovic and a 90th-minute Mario Gavranovic leveler, then watched Kylian Mbappe miss the decisive spot kick.

"[The players] have to put aside [the France game], but you need these emotions and satisfaction," reflected Petkovic, asking his players for more despite the draining nature of their remarkable win and the enforced omission of suspended captain Granit Xhaka. "We had video analysis of the game and training.

"We need to be physically fit after three days [from the last game]. I’m confident that we’ll show this hunger [against Spain].

"I think we’re a team that works well. If someone like Xhaka is missing, we could miss him a lot – but everyone has to give 10 percent more, not just to replace Xhaka but to win the game. It’s a great opponent; they’ve scored 10 goals in their last two games."

Petkovic has an admirer in counterpart Luis Enrique. "[He] has coached over 70 games – he’s a top coach," said the Spain coach.

De Gea watching Unai Simon making that mistake

"Regardless of the players, you know they will cause you problems. They’re a tough team to beat. They can do anything, just like us."

Spain have won only once in 90 minutes in four matches at the finals, yet Enrique is bullish about their chances despite their near-capitulation against Croatia, claiming that he has not seen a better team than his at the showpiece.

Enrique hopes zero-to-hero goalkeeper Unai Simon will forget the howler that saw him miscontrol a pass to gift Croatia the lead, concentrating instead on the inspired performance he delivered during the remainder of the game.

"You don’t have to beat yourself up about things like that," said Enrique. "The important thing is how to react to mistakes.

"He did a fantastic job of that. I think it was Rafael Nadal who said that [sportspeople] have to have memories like fish, so you don’t remember things.

"Of course you have to look at mistakes, but Simon’s mistake wasn’t a conceptual mistake – it was about execution.

"We saw what we wanted from him; he dominated in the air and allowed us to defend far from our box, which is what we needed from him."

Premier League winner Laporte will be in front of Simon. "We need to approach these games as if they were finals," he warned. "We can’t slip up because that would mean going home.

"I don’t know if we’re the favorites or not [against Switzerland]; time will tell. We’ve shown we’re a very good side in the past few games.

"We’ve shown we’re a tough team to beat. We’re really looking forward to going further now.

"Obviously we need to be more alert and improve some things, but the most important thing is winning, and that’s what we did [against Croatia]."

The winners of the showdown will face Belgium or Italy in the semifinals at Wembley.