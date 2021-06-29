 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No more years of hurt? Sterling and Kane the heroes as England gain revenge against Germany at Wembley

29 Jun, 2021 17:56
No more years of hurt? Sterling and Kane the heroes as England gain revenge against Germany at Wembley
Kane scored England's second as they beat Germany at Wembley. © Reuters
England left it late but second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured passage to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals at Germany's expense, earning a measure of revenge against the team that dumped them out of Euro '96.

Gareth Southgate's side appeared off the pace for much of the opening hour of the crucial round of 16 clash at Wembley Stadium but the introduction of Jack Grealish for the under-par Bukayo Saka proved to be a masterstroke for the English, with the Aston Villa skipper playing a crucial role in both og England's goals. 

The first saw Grealish feed Luke Shaw on the left, who fizzed a loss cross into the box for Manchester City's Sterling to score his third goal of the tournament.

Grealish was again the creator just ten minutes laster, this time crossing himself from the left for Harry Kane - invisible for much of the game - to nod a header past Manuel Neuer. 

England, yet to concede in this tournament, will take particularly satisfaction in the victory as it comes 25 years after Germany dumped them out of the Euro '96 competition on the very turf they gained revenge on today. 

Southgate, a villain on that occasion, now prepares his side for  a crucial quarter-final against the winner of Tuesday's evening game between Sweden and Ukraine.

Football is coming home? Maybe. Just maybe. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

