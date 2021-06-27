Ronaldo trolled as WOEFUL free-kick record continues vs Belgium while stunning partner Georgina watches on at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled online after his major tournament free-kick woes continued in Portugal's last 16 Euro 2020 clash versus Belgium, while stunning partner Georgina Rodriguez watched from the stands in Seville.

The Portuguese icon had his side's best chance of note and first shot on target midway through the first half when he lined up a direct free-kick.

And while he did test Thibaut Courtois while forcing his former Real Madrid teammate to make a save, the 36-year-old was trolled for the miss as some commentators were accused of "gaslighting" by suggesting the foul had been made in "Ronaldo territory".

Stattos were quick to remind us that in 51 attempts (27 at the Euros and 24 at the World Cup), Ronaldo has found the back of the net on just one occasion and is not actually that dangerous from 18 yards out or more as widely-thought.

To make matters worse, Ronaldo made that 52 attempts with just one return when he drilled a second-half free-kick effort straight into the Belgian wall as Portugal chased the game, having fallen behind to Thorgan Hazard's wonderful strike just before the break.

But at least five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has stunning partner Georgina Rodriguez cheering him on from the stands of La Cartuja in her homeland Spain.

Seen reacting to his first free-kick miss, she also uploaded selfies of herself and the 36-year-old's family getting behind the Juventus forward.

SIEMPRE PRESENTE EN SUS PARTIDOS 🇵🇹Georgina Rodríguez se encuentra en las gradas del Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, ella apoya a Cristiano Ronaldo en todo momento.AMOR 👫 pic.twitter.com/S2kOfKlzIu — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) June 27, 2021

"Supporting Cristiano Ronaldo in every moment" as one Mexican newspaper said, the player also carries Georgina with him where ever he goes on field.

Midweek, at the conclusion of a 2-2 draw against France in Group F that guaranteed holders Portugal's passage to the knockouts, CR7 was pictured with shinpads that contain a cute photo of the couple while talking to another ex-Los Blancos colleague in Karim Benzema.

Look how Cristiano Ronaldo loves Georgina Rodriguez.💞💫The perfect couples. pic.twitter.com/YpwZDJ43Rm — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 25, 2021

Also sharing a video with her 25 million followers, of the clan singing and dancing in a restaurant in Sevilla earlier today, which may form part of her upcoming Netflix documentary

If he had scored against Belgium, Ronaldo could finally have surpassed Ali Daei's all-time international goalscoring record after equaling the Iranian on 109 with a brace against the French last time out.

Alas, it wasn't to be for Ronaldo and Portugal as Belgium held on to book their spot in the quarter-finals.