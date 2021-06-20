‘More video replays than the matches!’ Italian TV presenter red-faced after ‘Basic Instinct’ wardrobe malfunction at Euro 2020

TV host Paola Ferrari has been compared to 'Basic Instinct' star Sharon Stone after she appeared to flash viewers while helming Italy's Euro 2020 television coverage - but the 60-year-old stunner insists she was wearing underwear.

Eagled-eyed viewers thought they had caught a glimpse of Ferrari's nether regions when she uncrossed her legs during a recent live television broadcast in a moment reminiscent of the infamous scene from the Paul Verhoeven-directed erotic thriller - but she was quick to disappoint her fans, saying that this particular Ferrari's goods remained under the hood.

Ferrari, who was wearing a long black dress, sent Twitter into a frenzy when she uncrossed her legs and left many believing that she had gone commando but as she later elaborated on the show, her dignity remains well and truly intact.

"It has gone viral, they are using more VAR (for this) than on the field at the European Championships," said Ferrari of social media's army of freeze-framers.

"It happened but it's nothing serious."

Some fans had even suggested that they saw evidence that Ferrari had a butterfly tattooed onto an intimate area - which was another rumor that she was quick to shoot down.

"I can assure you that I do not have a tattooed butterfly, I do not fly so high," she said.

And as for the comparisons with Sharon Stone, Ferrari hinted that she was flattered but said that any comparison's with Basic Instinct's steamy interrogation scene are off the mark.

"It's a bit of a stretch, as she is one of the sexiest women in the world," explained Ferrari.

"In short, the viral video seems a bit exaggerated, I presented two evenings WITH pants. Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene. I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygiene."

If you want to make up your own minds, we're sure you can find the clip in question on social media easily enough...