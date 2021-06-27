Chaotic scenes as bare-knuckle star Hector Lombard wins title before immediately getting in post-fight brawl (VIDEO)

Ex-UFC fighter Hector Lombard certainly wasn't backing down after he won the BKFC cruiserweight title on Saturday night, as the Cuban launched a barrage of punches when confronted by potential future opponent Lorenzo Hunt.

Fight veteran Lombard, a stalwart of both the UFC and Bellator in his extensive combat career, has been treading the boards in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ring recently - and showed that he isn't willing to cede ground to any of the pretenders to his throne after he defeated fellow UFC alum Joe Riggs to claim gold in the upstart fight league.

The fight was certainly a strange one, though. Lombard, who at one point had assembled an impressive record of 31-2-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career, had promised a declarative statement in what was his third outing in the BKFC ring and while he left the arena with the belt around his waist, the manner of the win was somewhat anti-climactic.

Here’s a better vid of the Hector Lombard post fight fight lol #BKFC18pic.twitter.com/qVY7exLHc4 — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 27, 2021

Lombard began with a flurry of punches in the opening rounds but Riggs, a former UFC title challenger, stayed in the fight and began to sense a victory of his own when he landed a strong left hand which appeared to badly hurt the Cuban.

However, with Riggs looking to finish the fight Lombard charged forward and grabbed Riggs' shorts - and when the referee attempted to separate them, Lombard landed a shot of his own which sent Riggs to the mat holding his eye.

The referee gave him time to recover before bizarrely switching tack and declaring that the offending blow was a legal strike and not an eye-poke, leading to Lombard being called as the winner when Riggs could not continue.

But the drama didn't end there.

Hunt, who is thought to be among the candidates to face Lombard next, entered the ring to confront him moments after the fight's conclusion - only for Lombard to retaliate with a quick one-two combination before security intervened.

A clearly unhappy Lombard then quickly exited the ring, gold belt over one shoulder and his next likely fight assignment trailing in his wake in the squared circle.

"2 piece but hold the Soda," said one fight fan recalling Jorge Masvidal's infamous blitz of Leon Edwards backstage following a UFC fight card in London two years ago.

"Hector is not the one to walk up on with your hands down," said another, while a third suggested that Lorenzo Hunt only has himself to blame for the events which transpired in the ring.

"Poke a bear... don't moan when he claws your face off," they wrote.