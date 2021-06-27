 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Watch the f*ck out!’ Gonzalez shows off swollen hands after battering rival on bare-knuckle debut as VanZant and Ostovich look on

27 Jun, 2021 11:35
Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez showcased her combat sports versatility by earning a dominant win on her bare-knuckle debut, with fellow crossover talents Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich watching on from ringside.

Gonzalez routed opponent Charisa ‘Sweetheart’ Sigala to score a unanimous decision victory at BKFC 18 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on Saturday night, making a winning start on her bow in the brutal world of gloves-off combat.

Gonzalez maintained control throughout the contest, controlling the range and landing frequently with snappy combinations.

The performance was good enough for ‘The Chi-Town Princess’ to pick up a clean sweep 50-45 across the scorecards, with Sigala sporting a hematoma and some nasty swelling around her left eye at the conclusion of the contest. 

For Sigala, 37, it was another disappointing night as she lost a second fight since making her BKFC debut in February.

In contrast, Gonzalez signaled in her post-fight interview that she was only just warming up as she plans an assault on the BKFC ranks.

“I’m not a brawler, I’m a mixed martial artist,” the 34-year-old said.

“I’m learning to be a boxer and I’m gonna come in here and show technique and skill, and every f*cking day, I’m getting better. Watch the f*ck out!”

Indeed, photos later indicated that most of the damage for Gonzalez appeared to be to her hands after frequently finding a home for her shots throughout the night. 

Social media favorite Gonzalez – who owns a 10-5 MMA record – had whetted fans' appetites for the bout with her weigh-in appearance on Friday. 

Sporting a pale-blue bikini set off with pearls, the dark-haired star promised to "leave everything in the ring" and made good on that vow with a strong debut showing. 

Gonzalez is just one of several eye-catching new additions to the BKFC ranks in recent months.

Two women watching the action ringside on Saturday night were VanZant and Ostovich, both fellow crossovers from the world of MMA.

The pair will do battle themselves at BKFC 19 on July 23, and both shared their delight at being in attendance as Gonzalez joined their ranks.

Rachael Ostovich showed off her fight-night outfit in Florida. © Instagram @rachaelostovich
VaZant was also watching on with husband Austin Vanderford. © Instagram @paigevanzant

After impressing on her debut, Gonzalez will eye bigger and better things with BKFC as the promotion continues its efforts to push itself into the mainstream of combat sports.   

