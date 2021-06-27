 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No go for Tokyo: Serena Williams announces she WILL MISS Olympics this summer

27 Jun, 2021 12:15
No go for Tokyo: Serena Williams announces she WILL MISS Olympics this summer
Williams will not play in Tokyo this summer. © Reuters
US tennis great Serena Williams has announced she will be skipping the Tokyo Olympics this summer, passing up the chance to add to her haul of four gold medals at the Games.

A 23-time Grand Slam winner, Williams claimed Olympic gold in the singles and doubles at London in 2012, and also won doubles gold in Beijing in 2008 and Sydney in 2000.

This time round, the 39-year-old will not be among the competitors when the Games get underway in Japan in July. 

"I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it,” said Williams, who is currently preparing for Wimbledon.

Serena Williams won gold alongside sister Venus at the London 2012 Games. © Reuters

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t really want to – I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.

“I have not thought about it. In the past it’s been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

Williams had previously spoken about her doubts over attending the summer sporting event due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the possibility of not being able to travel with her three-year-old daughter, Olympia. 

Other big-name stars including men's icon Rafael Nadal will also be absent from Tokyo, in the Spaniard's case as he recovers from injury. 

Swiss great Roger Federer is also yet to commit fully to the event. 

Women's world number two Naomi Osaka, who is Japanese, has however said that she will take part in the Games.  

