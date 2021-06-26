No.1 fan: Delighted Danish PM Frederiksen celebrates in team strip as they drub Wales in Euro 2020 clash (VIDEO)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was captured heartily celebrating in the stands in Amsterdam as her national routed Wales to book a spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Playing on without Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening 1-0 loss against Finland, Denmark continued their comeback story in strong fashion.

Before kick-off, Gareth Bale presented his opposite number in Danish captain Simon Kjaer, who performed CPR on the Inter Milan star, with a signed Eriksen jersey.

But the niceties ended there as Kasper Hjulmand's men stopped the 2016 semifinalists from being able to find their stride.

Finding space as he glided across the top of the 18-yarder, ex-Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg punished Wales for a lapse of concentration when picking his spot in the bottom corner on 27 minutes.

Beating Danny Ward easily, the strike sent Scandinavian fans into pandemonium in the stands.

Yussuf Poulsen could be seen jumping on a teammate in celebration, but savoring the moment just as much was PM Frederiksen.

Shaking two clenched fists wildly, the 43-year-old then switched to clapping her hands with a huge smile while wearing a red blouse under a white blazer.

As Denmark went down the tunnel for the interval leading 1-0, Dolberg was again the hero to probably put the tie beyond Wales' reach just three minutes after the resumption of play.

This time even more dismal defending was at fault, and the Nice player easily finished a poor Neco Williams clearance from a Martin Braithwaite pass that fell perfectly into his path to make it 2-0.

The rout was completed thanks to late goals from Joakim Maehle and Braithwaite.

The Danes already delivering their best performance since 2004 when they reached the quarterfinals, Frederiksen has plenty to be happy about.

Her celebrations echo those of then-Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who became hugely popular with fans when cheering her nation on in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Her country gaining momentum at just the right moment, Frederiksen will hope that Denmark can eclipse the Luka Modric-led outfit's feats by not just reaching the final, but matching the 1992 Danish squad that won the Euros in Sweden.