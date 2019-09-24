 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘She throws a mean left hook!’ Croatian President Grabar-Kitarovic spars with UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 10:56 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 11:22
© Instagram / stipemiocic
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic paid a visit to UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic during her stay in the US, where she was attending the 74th UN General Assembly.

The Croatian head of state met Miocic – who is American-born but of Croatian descent – in Cleveland where he showed her around the Strong Style Training Center in Valley View, where he’s been training for the past 20 years.

The pair exchanged gifts with Grabar-Kitarovic giving the fighter her trademark present – a Croatian football jersey with her name on the back. Miocic returned the favor by presenting the leader with a pair of boxing gloves.

The 37-year-old UFC champion held an improvised martial arts master class, showing the president a few fighting techniques.

Grabar-Kitarovic showed some MMA potential, with Miocic saying: “Croatian President @predsjednicarh came to Cleveland and stopped by to visit me. What an honor. She throws a mean left hook! Thank you Croatia for always supporting me. Love you all.” 

I did learn some excellent moves,” Grabar-Kitarovic joked. “I’ve got a campaign coming up. I think some of the moves will help me.

Grabar-Kitarovic said the visit was important in terms of promoting a healthy lifestyle and fitness among Croatian people.

Meanwhile, Miocic’s great rival Daniel Cormier – whom he won the UFC heavyweight belt from in a rematch in August – has said he wants to complete a trilogy with the Croatian-American before retiring.

