‘Recognize this legend?’ Viral sensation Abdu Rozik gets one over on arch-rival Hasbulla after snap with Liverpool ace Salah

Internet sensation Abdu Rozik has earned bragging rights over rival Hasbulla after being pictured meeting Liverpool legend and Champions League winner Mohamed Salah while living the good life in Dubai.

Teenage star Abdu Rozik, who became a viral smash after facing off against fellow breakout star Hasbulla Magomedov, shared a picture of himself and the Egyptian footballing icon to his near 1 million followers.

"Did you recognize this legend?" he asked them in the caption.

"Glad to meet you brother," he added, while tagging the Anfield star.

The pair appear to have been captured at the Sheikh Hasher Al Makhtoum Palace, which is owned by the ruler of Dubai and where Abdu Rozik and Salah are holidaying.

With his future up in the air and a move to the likes of Real Madrid possible, it has been reported that Egyptian number 11 Salah could miss the start of the Premier League season when club football resumes in August.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's patience is being tested by Salah not just requesting time off in January to represent Egypt at the African Cup of Nations but also this summer to play for his homeland in the Olympics, which run from July 21 to August 7.

Meanwhile Abdu Rozik, who initially gained fame with his rap videos, continues to surge in popularity as social media awaits his much-hyped showdown with fellow pint-sized celebrity Hasbulla.

Like Abdu Rozik, Dagestani sensation Hasbulla, 18, has a disorder which has stunted his growth.

The pair's fame has gone stratospheric since an MMA contest between the two was teased by Chechen blogger Asxab Tamaev.

It isn't yet clear whether that will actually take place (or if it has done so already), but the mere concept of a showdown and the idea of picking sides has captured the imagination of many on the internet.

Plenty of big names from the fight world have weighed in, including the likes of Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis.

Hasbulla also counts the likes of UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov as among his celebrity pals.

But after his snap with football megastar Salah, Abdu Rozik has won the latest round of one-upmanship between the budding pugilists.