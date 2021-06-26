‘Weigh-in outfit was on point’: Gonzalez treats fans to pearl-themed display as she faces off ahead of bare-knuckle debut (VIDEO)

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez lived up to her name with a themed bikini outfit as she faced off against Charisa ‘Sweetheart’ Sigala before their bare-knuckle brawl in Miami on Saturday night.

Gonzalez is making her bow in the brutal world of gloves-off fighting when she takes on Sigala in a showdown at BKFC 18 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sigala, 37, will be making her second outing for the promotion after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Taylor Jenkins back in May.

For Gonzalez it will be a first foray into a sport which also boasts fellow UFC alumni Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich among its ranks.

Nicknamed ‘the Chi Town Princess’, Gonzalez was last seen in professional MMA action under the all-women’s Invicta FC banner when she was beaten by up-and-coming young talent Miranda Maverick in early 2020.

Known as much for her racy social media posts and extravagant weigh-in outfits, Gonzalez, 34, didn’t disappoint when facing off with Sigala on Friday.

Stepping up in a light-blue bikini set off with pearls, Gonzalez blew a kiss to fans before meeting ‘Sweetheart’ for a good-natured staredown which ended with the pair clasping hands.

BKFC appears to have made a conscious decision to entice numerous eye-catching female stars from the world of MMA to its ranks in recent months.

Alongside Gonzalez, former UFC fighter Ostovich is preparing for her bare-knuckle debut against VanZant on July 23 in Florida.

VanZant herself stepped into the BKFC ring for the first time when she was on the wrong end of a decision against Britain Hart in February.

VanZant and Ostovich – who fought in the UFC octagon in January 2019, a bout which VanZant won via second-round submission – promoted their upcoming contest with a good-natured faceoff on Friday.

Selling the fight to fans when it was first confirmed, VanZant wrote: “come for the boobies, stay for the violence.”