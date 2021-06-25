UEFA investigates ‘potential discriminatory incidents’ at Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 clash after ‘anti-LGBT banner & chanting’

UEFA has launched an investigation into the Euro 2020 clash between Germany and Hungary in Munich over “potential discriminatory incidents”, which appears to be in response to an anti-LGBT banner and chanting at the match.

Wednesday’s Group F match at the Allianz Arena played out amid a heated backdrop after UEFA refused a request from Munich officials to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors.

That request had been made in response to Hungary’s National Assembly passing new laws which restrict the sharing of LGBT content with minors.

As the German and Hungarian teams lined up for the national anthems before the game, a pitch invader charged towards the visiting team waving a rainbow flag before being taken away by security.

There was a large number of rainbow flags visible among fans in the stands and outside the stadium.

In response, there were reports of anti-LGBT chanting from Hungarian fans, while at least one anti-LGBT banner was visible and depicted what appeared to be two men engaged in a sex act with a ‘banned’ sign across it and the message ‘LMBT? Nein danke!’, using the Hungarian abbreviation for LGBTQ.

Without identifying specific incidents, UEFA announced on Friday that it was investigating the game.

“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents which occurred in the Football Arena Munich, during the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match between the national teams of Germany and Hungary (2-2) played on 23 June 2021,” a statement read.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

UEFA had already launched probes into Hungary’s two previous games at Euro 2020, when they took on Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. On those occasions there were reports of racist and homophobic chanting from some sections of the capacity crowd.

UEFA itself came under heavy criticism for rejecting the request from Munich city council to illuminate the Allianz Arena in Pride colors for Wednesday’s match.

Providing an explanation for the refusal, UEFA noted that the “the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team's presence in the stadium for this evening's match with Germany.”

A row had also broken out over UEFA's investigation of German captain Manuel Neuer, who has worn a rainbow armband for matches at Euro 2020. On that occasion UEFA dropped its review amid a backlash from fans and LGBT campaigners.

Wednesday’s match ended 2-2 after Germany twice fought back from a goal down to finish second in Group F and book a last-16 showdown with England at Wembley.

Despite surprising many with their efforts, Hungary finished fourth in the group with two points from three games, bowing out of the competition.

Budapest’s Puskas Arena – which is the only venue filled to 100% capacity at this summer’s tournament – will host one more match at Euro 2020 as it welcomes the Netherlands and the Czech Republic for their last-16 clash on June 27.