‘Totally shocked’: Tributes pour in after ‘Mile High Melissa’ female WWE legend Coates dies aged 50 following leg amputation

24 Jun, 2021 14:39
WWE favorite Melissa Coates has died © Instagram / melissalcoates
WWE legend Melissa Coates has died at the age of 50 after undergoing a leg amputation last year to stop her arteries being blocked by blood clots, leaving her former colleagues from around the wrestling world to voice their shock.

Known in the ring as 'Super Genie' and 'Mile High Melissa', among other names, the former bodybuilder's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

She first appeared on WWE TV in 2005, after rising to fame in the 1990s in the International Federation of Bodybuilding.

While trained by Killer Kowalski, she also starred on Ohio Valley Wrestling.

In October last year, a GoFundMe page had to be set up to bankroll Coates' leg amputation, and a friend confirmed her passing via an emotional post on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

"This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from [wrestler] Terry 'Sabu' Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon," the statement began.

"I also have spoken to her brother, JR Coates, and niece, Cassi. They told me to post this sad news.

"Sabu will not be taking calls and please respect their privacy at this time. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers."

Coates worked with Sabu during the latter part of her career, and was regularly by his side heading down to the ring while posing as his manager.

Later, Sabu retweeted a post by the Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC), a non-profit organization that looks out for ex-pro wrestlers.

"Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away," the caption said alongside a tribute photo.

"We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. RIP, Melissa."

Elsewhere, other tributes rolled in from big WWE names past and present.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley wrote: "I had my very first match against Melissa Coates.

"There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her.

"Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you."

Two-time women's world champion Nattie shared that she was "thinking about Melissa Coates today".

"I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart," the Canadian went on.

"She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa."

"My heart goes out to Sabu," wrote 'The Blue Meanie'.

"I'm totally shocked about the passing of Melissa Coates. She was a sweet and kind person. Rest In Peace."

