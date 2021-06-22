Terrifying Ord-eal: Riotous scenes as protesting football fans block team bus from leaving stadium after latest defeat (VIDEO)

Kazakhstan Premier League club Ordabasy's bad run of luck continued as the team bus was halted by angry fans outside the club's stadium, preventing them from leaving in a protest at their owners amid a dreadful run of form.

Once Europa League entrants, Shymkent-based Ordabasy are floundering in seventh in the table after a dismal run of form that has left them nearer the relegation zone than the top of the table.

The team ended a run of seven matches without a win courtesy of a 92nd-minute 1-0 victory earlier this month, but returned to losing ways with a defeat by the same scoreline to one of the sides below them, Aktobe, at home.

That led to scary scenes as a mob of fans prevented the team bus from driving away from the 20,000-capacity K. Munaitpasov Stadium, where the supporters had watched their ailing players fail to score for the sixth time in nine matches.

Another video taken from an adjacent angle appeared to show security personnel jumping out of trucks in what could have been an attempt to break up the potentially dangerous protest.

A subsequent social media post by the club showed fans holding a meeting with club leaders at a training ground, accompanied by a lengthy video of the gathering on its YouTube channel.

The comments below the post seemed to suggest that the meeting has not appeased annoyed fans, with one accusing the summit of providing no "specific questions" or "definite answers".

Several readers demanded the resignation of head coach and former Kazakhstan international Bakhtiyar Baiseitov, with others leveling various accusations at length against figures within the beleaguered club.

"Ordabasy has fallen sharply in recent years," said one viewer of the tense footage from outside the stadium. "Big changes are needed."

Ordabasy's plight on the field looks unlikely to immediately improve. They travel to top-of-the-table Astana, who have not lost any of their 16 league games this season, on Tuesday.