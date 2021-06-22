‘We are not blind’: Russia boss looks to future after dismal EURO 2020 exit – and Dzyuba calls for calm over calamity goal (VIDEO)

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has looked to the future after his side slumped out of EURO 2020 with a hammering by Denmark, while captain Artem Dzyuba has criticized the performance and backed Roman Zobnin over his gaffe.

A night that had begun with hope of a round of 16 place ended with despair for Russia after they were destroyed in Denmark, conceding three times in the second half, including a simple strike for Yussuf Poulsen after Zobnin gifted him a goal, as part of a chastening 4-1 defeat.

Cherchesov is certain to come under scrutiny and pressure following the premature exit, although the boss who nearly guided his nation to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals expects to be in charge for the forthcoming qualifying campaign for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

"I thanked the guys for what they did," Cherchesov said after the catastrophe in Copenhagen.

A moment to forget for Roman Zobnin...The #RUS midfielder's ill-judged backpass gifts Yussuf Poulsen his second goal of #EURO2020🎥 @BBCMOTDpic.twitter.com/FUYGL7CFLG — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 21, 2021

Awful, awful clanger by Roman Zobnin for Russia. 💀 — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) June 21, 2021

"They were up for this game but it just didn't go our way. We could have used our chances in the first half but didn't, then conceded a goal from a half-chance and couldn't get back into the game. We have to think about all of this and move forward."

Russia were battered 3-0 by Belgium before edging past Finland 1-0 to briefly revive their hopes of qualifying.

"We are not blind," said Cherchesov. "We can see the door and the way there. We have quite a few quality young players so it's up to us to help them develop, get them ready and move forward."

Frustrated Dzyuba, who scored a penalty to make the score 2-1 before the capitulation continued, was unforgiving. "We have to realise that it's a EURO, it's a different level," he fumed.

"All of us have to keep working to be up to its standards. It is not OK when our goalkeeper is our best playmaker.

"As soon as we are up against tough opponents, all we can do is pass the ball back to the goalkeeper.

"Our mentality does not allow us to handle such heavy pressure, to be brave and attack when we need to."

Spartak Moscow midfielder Zobnin's panicky-looking back pass under no pressure allowed Poulsen to effectively put the game beyond Russia.

"I would like to ask everyone not to attack [him]," said Dzyuba. "Everyone makes mistakes. He apologized to everyone in the locker room.

"It happens. Don't jump on him. Everyone is to blame. Everyone wins and loses together. The whole team lost today."