Scotland starlet Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid in significant blow to Tartan Army’s Euro 2020 hopes

Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour will be forced to observe 10 days of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Scottish Euro 2020 camp, dealing a crushing blow to the country's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Gilmour, 20, played a crucial role in Scotland's scoreless draw with rivals England in Group D, with the inexperienced midfielder dominating the midfield and winning Star of the Match.

The post-game accolade was one of many for the gifted playmaker, adding to the man of the match honor he received in his Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League debuts for Chelsea – but after his starmaking turn against the English last Friday, Scotland will be forced to navigate their crucial group decider against Croatia without their highly-rated young midfielder.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," read a statement released by the association.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia."

Gilmour must now complete 10 days of mandatory isolation at Scotland's training base in the north-east of England before being eligible to return to the squad, meaning that his participation in the tournament may be over unless Scotland can secure a positive result against Croatia which would advance them to the knockout stages.

The statement from the Scottish Football Association failed to give any further information as it relates to any close contracts within the squad Gilmour may have had, though there have been no reports of any further members of the Scottish party testing positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour had been expected to once again anchor the Scottish midfield in the crunch tie against Croatia after his sensational performance in what was his full international debut which saw him dominate the midfield, outworking the England duo of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in the process.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is expected to deliver a news briefing on Monday evening where it is expected that he will detail further if any of Gilmour's teammates had been deemed as close contacts to the Chelsea man.

"Why aren’t they all vaccinated?" asked one football fan online. "Probably the least the country could offer them considering the sacrifices they’ve made during Covid.

"So unlucky for him. Life so cruel. One week he's putting in match-winning performances at Wembley, the next he's having to isolate," added another.

A third wasn't quite so concerned about members of the England team being deemed close contacts, with Harry Kane being practically invisible for much of last Friday's game against the Scots.

"Kane was already self-isolating on Friday, so isn’t at risk," they said.