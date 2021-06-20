‘Weirdest timeout ever’: Russian tennis star Kasatkina needs treatment after SCRATCHING HERSELF across neck in fit of rage (VIDEO)

Russian ace Daria Kasatkina allowed her temper to get the better of her during a straight sets defeat in the final of the Birmingham Classic in England on Sunday, scratching herself so badly that she needed medical treatment.

Fourth seed Kasatkina went down 5-7 4-6 to Tunisian number two seed Ons Jabeur, as the Russian missed out on the chance of a third WTA title this year.

At one point in the second set, Kasatkina allowed her emotions to spill over, appearing to gesture to her team in the stands while grabbing at her neck.

Such was the force with which the 24-year-old ripped across her throat, the movement appeared to leave scratch marks which required patching up during a medical timeout.

"Weirdest MTO [medical timeout] I've eve seen in tennis," replied one fan commenting on the scenes.

Medical time-out for Kasatkina. Suspect she scratched her neck by doing this.#VikingClassicpic.twitter.com/BIClv8M4nF — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) June 20, 2021

Kasatkina receiving care for scratches in her neck. Weirdest MTO I've seen in tennis. pic.twitter.com/wis6qcbZsM — Reservoir Ducks (@DuckDaBlackSwan) June 20, 2021

There was no bad blood towards Jabeur, however, as the pair embraced on court after the match.

Alongside earning her first WTA title, the 26-year-old Tunisian star made history by becoming the first Arab woman to win a trophy at that level.

The moment 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA title 🙌#VikingClassicpic.twitter.com/f53hWL998J — wta (@WTA) June 20, 2021

Second-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes the first Arab woman to win a WTA title. Defeats fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-4 to lift the Birmingham trophy. pic.twitter.com/rt6PGEhkJv — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 20, 2021

The grass courts of Birmingham are part of preparations for Wimbledon, which gets underway at the end of the month.

Currently ranked number 35 in the world, Kasatkina’s best ever performance at the All England Club was her run to the quarter-finals in 2018.

Given her rich vein of form this year, she will hope to match that – assuming she doesn’t let her frustrations boil over along the way.