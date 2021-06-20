 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Weirdest timeout ever’: Russian tennis star Kasatkina needs treatment after SCRATCHING HERSELF across neck in fit of rage (VIDEO)

20 Jun, 2021 14:51
Daria Kasatkina injured herself by scratching at her neck. © Twitter @Eurosport_RU
Russian ace Daria Kasatkina allowed her temper to get the better of her during a straight sets defeat in the final of the Birmingham Classic in England on Sunday, scratching herself so badly that she needed medical treatment.

Fourth seed Kasatkina went down 5-7 4-6 to Tunisian number two seed Ons Jabeur, as the Russian missed out on the chance of a third WTA title this year.

At one point in the second set, Kasatkina allowed her emotions to spill over, appearing to gesture to her team in the stands while grabbing at her neck.

Such was the force with which the 24-year-old ripped across her throat, the movement appeared to leave scratch marks which required patching up during a medical timeout.

"Weirdest MTO [medical timeout] I've eve seen in tennis," replied one fan commenting on the scenes. 

There was no bad blood towards Jabeur, however, as the pair embraced on court after the match.

Alongside earning her first WTA title, the 26-year-old Tunisian star made history by becoming the first Arab woman to win a trophy at that level.

The grass courts of Birmingham are part of preparations for Wimbledon, which gets underway at the end of the month.

Currently ranked number 35 in the world, Kasatkina’s best ever performance at the All England Club was her run to the quarter-finals in 2018.

Given her rich vein of form this year, she will hope to match that – assuming she doesn’t let her frustrations boil over along the way.     

