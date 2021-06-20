‘Best hype man in sports’: Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey gets crowd going ahead of Austin FC home opener (VIDEO)

Hollywood A-Lister and Austin FC 'minister for culture' Matthew McConaughey was on hand for his team's MLS home debut as he warmed up the capacity crowd at the Q2 Stadium ahead of the clash with the San Jose Earthquakes.

McConaughey, who is part-owner of the Major League Soccer new boys, was decked out in a green suit to match Austin's colors and ensured that it was standing room only in advance of Saturday's kick-off as he conducted chants from supporters with the help of his trusty bongo drum.

Austin FC, the latest expansion team to be added to the MLS, began their life in the league with eight successive away games during which time they scored two wins, two draws and four defeats but were finally ready to welcome fans into their state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in downtown Austin - and it seemed as though each of the 20,500 fans crammed into the newly-developed arena were only too happy to answer McConaughey's pre-game call to action.

Just co-owner Matthew McConaughey getting the crowd going before Austin FC's MLS match against San Jose Earthquakes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PmrE3OoYkZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 20, 2021

McConaughey choice of musical instrument was an interesting one, given the now infamous story of the actor's arrest two decades ago in the Austin neighborhood of Tarrytown when he was spotted by police at his home playing his bongo while fully naked.

The actor has been a constant presence throughout much of Austin FC's brief existence to date, and even travelled with the team on the road to a previous game where he hyped up the crowd using the 'chest punch' popularized by his character in the Martin Scorcese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

If you weren’t excited for 6.19 yet, let our MOC take care of that.👋 @McConaugheypic.twitter.com/yWBFmYabjf — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 26, 2021

Matthew @McConaughey is the best hype man in all of pro sports. My word! #VERDEpic.twitter.com/pOtbT26Neg — Jeff D (MovieRankings.net) (@JeffDLowe) June 20, 2021

Glad he is wearing clothes! — GluedtoTV (@jezzymay) June 20, 2021

"Matthew McConaughey is the best hype man in all of sports," argued one fan online after witnessing the actor's attempts to quite literally drum up support from the crowd.

"Glad he is wearing clothes!" added another, referencing the legend of his naked bongo playing arrest in 1999.

As for the game itself, the action on the pitch didn't quite match the pre-game pageantry as Austin's home debut saw them play out a scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes meaning that the team - and its most famous fan - might have to try some alternate tactics to hype up the crowd in advance of future tests.