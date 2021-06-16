‘It makes me sick’: Golf bombshell Paige Spiranac claims she ‘might throw up’ over picking tour hulk Bryson DeChambeau for US Open

Golf beefcake Bryson DeChambeau will win the 2021 US Open, according to former professional and social media stunner Paige Spiranac – but the tipster temptress admits she was pained not to pick Jon Rahm after his Covid-19 ordeal.

The hotly-anticipated major, which has a top prize of around $2.25 million, tees off at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Friday as the world's top golfers go for glory in pursuit of the title won by home hulk DeChambeau last year.

Spaniard Rahm would probably be entering the showpiece as the newly-crowned PGA Championship king had his challenge not been cruelly curtailed midway through the tournament by a positive Covid-19 diagnosis after he had established an unassailable-looking lead.

"Bryson is my pick," Spiranac reluctantly confessed on The Range, making her prediction after heading out to the tournament to provide tips and analysis. "It makes me sick, like I might throw up.

"It pains me to say this: my outright is going to be Bryson DeChambeau."

With her own career among the elite behind her, Spiranac spends more of her time showing off shots and baring her cleavage to the delight of her millions of online followers these days.

A devoted student of the game, Spiranac believes that DeChambeau's frequently-discussed power, built up by the gym sessions that have turned him into the most physically striking player on the tour, will make him champion.

"You heard it here first," she told golf lovers. "Bryson DeChambeau is going to win the US Open at Torrey Pines because it favors bombers and Bryson is a bomber.

"You need to hit it long and straight and he does both of those things. I think it's going to give a really big advantage when he's coming into the greens with a shorter iron."

Spiranac would have chosen Rahm, whose third-placed world ranking is two ahead of DeChambeau, without his enforced confinement in the build-up while he observed quarantine after his PGA Championship despair.

"I believe that he actually is the player to beat this week but, coming off the 10 days of isolation, he hasn't been practicing," she explained.

"I know they probably have great facilities in their homes and a nice

practice screen... but it's hard taking time off and dealing with all that controversy.

"I know he's going to come into this event maybe with a little extra motivation. It could work both ways.

"It could actually help him to win this tournament or it could be a distraction. I just don't know and that uncertainty was why I went with Bryson.

"But I do think if you go with either or, it's interchangeable. I think they both have a really good shot this week."

Despite his shocking end to his last tournament, when he was effectively hauled off the course after he was told that he had Covid while he was sizing up a shot, Rahm has hit back at critics of tour bosses and public health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.

“To all the people criticizing the PGA Tour, they shouldn't," he told the tour website.

"We are in a pandemic and, even though this virus has very different forms of attacking people, you never know what reaction you're going to get.

“So the PGA TOUR did what they had to do. The CDC rules are there for a reason. There are players who missed the World Series last year.

"There are other athletes that have missed events. I've heard a lot of different theories [like] I should have played alone; that's nonsense. The rules are there and it's clear.”