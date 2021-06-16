 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What a howler: Haiti goalkeeper Josue Duverger savagely mocked for scoring one of the worst own-goals fans have ever seen (VIDEO)

16 Jun, 2021 14:24
Josue Duverger had a disaster in Haiti's goal © Triyanto Adi Nugroho / Reuters
Fans have brutally mocked Haiti's Josué Duverger of after a horrendous own-goal by the Montreal-born goalkeeper gifted Canada the opener in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, and opened the floodgates to a 3-0 win.

Duverger had kept a clean sheet in the first half of the second leg tie in Illinois after Canada had pinched a 1-0 victory last time out in what was the second round of qualifying on the road to Qatar next year.

In the opening minutes of the game's second installment, Kevin LaFrance played a back-pass to Duverger that he aimed to receive on the edge of his own six-yard box.

Taking his eye off the ball, however, the 21-year-old, who plays his club football in Canada, failed to complete the basics by not controlling it properly and letting the simple knock nutmeg him.

Duverger still had time to rectify his error but, in slapstick fashion, he found himself in the back of his own net along with the ball after a horrific attempt at a clearance also ended in misery.

Footage of the incident went viral online, with a clip being watched and enjoyed close to three million times and producing a large number of laughing-crying emojis.

Canada earned a 4-0 aggregate win with further goals by Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett.

