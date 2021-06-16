 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Knocked out cold: Anger after France defender is allowed to play on despite losing consciousness in sickening collision (VIDEO)

16 Jun, 2021 11:49
Knocked out cold: Anger after France defender is allowed to play on despite losing consciousness in sickening collision (VIDEO)
Benjamin Pavard suffered as France beat Germany © Alexander Hassenstein / Reuters | © Lukas Barth-Tuttas / Reuters
Shocked fans watched on as France star Benjamin Pavard was allowed to play on despite being knocked out in a challenge as his side beat Germany at Euro 2020, admitting afterwards that he had been out cold for at least ten seconds.

Playing at his club's home stadium, Bayern Munich defender Pavard took a brutal blow to the head from Germany’s Robin Gosens as the pair competed for the ball in the first half of their tournament opener, leaving him prone on the turf inside the penalty area.

After regaining consciousness, the World Cup winner appeared to receive little more than some water administered to his neck before bravely carrying on for the rest of the match in a move that was heavily criticized by fans.

“I took a hell of a shock,” Pavard told French broadcasters BeIN Sports afterwards. “I was a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, it was better.”

All 24 teams at Euro 2020 have signed up to a 'concussion charter' that puts a number of measures in place around the neurological health of players, including testing and making in-match replays available to team doctors.

The debate around head injuries was a hot topic last season, with clubs accused of risking players' wellbeing by allowing them to play on after sustaining injuries.

"When will the footballing authorities actually put the players' health first?" asked Premier League winner Chris Sutton.

"It’s not difficult. Temporary concussion substitutes need to be implemented right away.

"Get the player off to be checked by an independent doctor. Put a substitute on. If the player is OK, put him back on."

Ex-Ireland international Richard Sadlier suggested the response to Christian Eriksen's collapse from a cardiac arrest on Saturday had highlighted the discrepancy between words and actions.

"In football, as we saw at the weekend, we're great at talking about player welfare – we're not so great at acting on it," he told RTE.

"We need protocol, so you remove it from the strength of personality of a medic or the determination of a player, or the importance of the game.

"All the situational stuff that you might throw in as a factor, going 'OK, we need to keep this fella on.'

"No – you have a protocol, you've had a couple of wallops to the head. Stay off the pitch, be assessed, and then come back on if you can."

Resilient Pavard claimed he felt fine after the 1-0 win that opened France's campaign at the finals.

"We feel good," he said. "Physically, we will gain even more power. It bodes well for the future.

"We defended well collectively. It's a more than positive game. It's special to win against the Germans.

"We knew that this first game was important. Now we will quickly recover because there is the second match which will come quickly in Hungary [on Saturday]."

