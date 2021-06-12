‘How is this legal?’ Fans bemused by latest boxing charade as ex-NBA player Odom obliterates pop star Aaron Carter (VIDEO)

A week after Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul drew a million PPV buys in their exhibition fight, the celebrity boxing trend saw its latest chapter on Friday - but fans weren't quite so enthralled by Lamar Odon vs. Aaron Carter.

As soon as both men entered the ring on Friday night, it was clear that this wasn't exactly going to be a contest of any real athletic pedigree. Odom, who was a legitimate star and world class athlete throughout his NBA career, towered over former teen pop star Carter by ten inches and outweighed him by more than 60lbs.

And when that first bell came, it was clear to all involved - presumably including both fighters - that this wasn't going to be a fight charting on any end-of-year lists.

How was this even remotely a fair fight? Lamar is 10 inches taller and 65 pounds heavier than Carter. 😂pic.twitter.com/30exy2TXIL — WG (@NvictusManeo) June 12, 2021

Lamar Odom just knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round of their fight.(via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/TMLxEPGGFN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021

Two-time NBA champion Odom dropped Carter to the canvas in both of the first two rounds, using his length to keep Carter at bay and land shots. Carter, for his part, offered little in return and spent much of the brief fight in retreat mode - his long blonde hair highlight each of Odom's punches like a 'bobblehead' figurine.

The fight was called off by guest referee, UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, in the second of three 90 second rounds.

According to reports, the fight - which took place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey - was a sell-out with fans also able to view the fight online for the price of $29.99, a quite eye-watering price for a boxing match which was scheduled for a four-and-a-half minute time limit.

If the recent successes of the Paul brothers (at least financially) are anything to go by, the public appetite in celebrity boxing still appears to be strong.

However, this particular fight could be seen as coming with a bad taste in the mouth - as both Odom and Carter have struggled with personal demons in recent times - rendering the sight of two untrained 'boxers' throwing arm punches at one another as being a step short of the type of scenes you might see on a street corner outside of a bar at 3am on any Friday night.

And the evidence from the ring in Atlantic City has left some fans worried about boxing's future.

What is this recent mockery of boxing? The Paul brothers. Lamar Odom fighting a tiny ass Aaron Carter. Who’s next, Shaq vs Peter Dinklage? — Noel Crespo (@cresponl) June 12, 2021

Wow. The sport has never been lower than it has been this past year. — Corbyn with a Y (@corbyn15) June 12, 2021

@WhiteSoxSZN how is this legal LMAOOOO — Oscar Herrera (@omherrera1) June 12, 2021

"What is this recent mockery of boxing? The Paul brothers, Lamar Odom fighting a tiny ass Aaron Carter. Who's next, Shaq vs Peter Dinklage," was the response from one fight fan.

Another agreed: "The sport has never been lower than it has this past year."

A third, though, offered a more stark summation: "How is this legal?"