Amanda Nunes vs… Kim Kardashian?! UFC queen calls out reality TV megastar after Dana White’s celebrity boxing jibe (VIDEO)

UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, widely-regarded as the best female pound-for-pound fighter in MMA, has challenged Kim Kardashian after comments made by the president of the organization Dana White.

Staunchly against such spectacles, and goaded by one of the YouTuber Paul siblings, Jake, over fighter pay, White was speaking on celebrity boxing after Logan took on Floyd Mayweather at the weekend.

"If you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, then they deserve to take those dummies’ money," White commented to Farah Hannoun on UFC Arabia this week.

"Those guys who went out and fought and got you to pay 50 bucks, they deserve your money."

White on Mayweather/Paul: "Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes... There's always going to be a market for those type of fights and if you can pull em off and get people to pay 50 bucks for them, good for you! It's not what I do."

Then dreaming up his own match, White pondered: "Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes.

"How big do you think that fight would be? It’d be huge!," he claimed.

"There’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff, there’s always going to be people that are willing to put down 50 bucks for that.

"[But] it’s just so far from what I do."

A good sport as always, though, Nunes caught wind of the head honcho's remarks and took to Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of an Instagram post with White's words and a picture of each woman, she tagged Kardashian and asked "Hey Kim Kardashian let's do this? lol."

And while the socialite would be foolish to get in a ring or octagon with the Brazilian, who is 21-4 and on a 12-fight win streak of which seven victories ended in the first round, she engaged in celebrity boxing long before it was a thing.

In 2009, she competed at the Kardashian Charity Knockout yet in lacking any semblance of fighting skills could not pull off the win against Tamara Frapasella.

As social media users were amused by Kardashian's potential fit if 'The Lioness' got her mitts on the reality star show, other parties were less impressed.

Popping up in the replies, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg commented: "I know a fight that the fans want".

This is a reference to a potential rematch between the two compatriots, after Nunes dispatched the two-time jiu-jitsu world champion at UFC 232 in December 2018 and relieved her of the 145 lb strap via a brutal first round knockout.

With both women now signed to different promotions, a Nunes-Kardashian bout is arguably easier to make than a second meeting between the two elite fighters, while Kayla Harrison could also emerge from the PFL to sign with either championship and provide a tough challenge to their supremacy.

Until then, Nunes is focused on Julianna Pena in August and defending her bantamweight crown against a foe who she commented on a few days ago.

"All my opponents, it’s the same thing," Nunes began, of loudmouth predictions from 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

"Since I get this belt, they say the same thing. None of them has been able to stop me. She’s going to be the next. She’s not going to stop me with her wrestling. I promise you.

"We’re going to do [the] interview again like, 'I told you. She’s not stopping me.' I will defend [my title], and I will take her down, and I will finish her on the floor.

"She’s good with her wrestling, but also she has a lot of holes. The girls that I finish submit her. Valentina [Shevchenko] and Germaine [de Randamie]—two strikers—submitted her. So she has a lot of holes. I will do the same," Nunes vowed.

Previously seeming destined for retirement after clearing out two divisions, Nunes has been reinvigorated by the birth of her daughter Reagan and has a new perspective on fighting and life in wishing to keep going until the baby girl is old enough to form memories of her mother's feats.

"I feel like nobody can stop me – especially with my kid right now," Nunes stated.

"I keep focused, and she really gives me another run. I want to have a lot of memories with her in the cage.

"This fight is going to be another great moment to have some pictures and have her there, and I hope she likes [them] when she grows up.

"Definitely I want her to be able to understand it and cheer for me. I’m going to go as long as possible, until my body tells me to stop. I feel very healthy, and I’m going to hang out here as long as possible."

"I’m going to defend this belt as long as possible," Nunes confirmed.



"Whatever [the] UFC want to do, I’m going to be there, ready to defend the belt. Whoever steps in front of me, I’m going to take it."