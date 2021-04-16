UFC queen Nunes to settle slanging match with ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ Pena in bantamweight title bout

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes will settle a grudge by defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265 in August.

As confirmed by the organization boss Dana White to ESPN, the Brazilian will face the Venezuelan-American at UFC 265.

The card is tipped to take place on August 7, and its main event thus far will see Nunes battle at bantamweight for the first time since December 2019.

Then, 'The Lioness' retained her belt via a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie, who finished Pena with a third-round technical submission last year.

Ever since beating Sara McMann in a similar fashion in January, however, Pena has called out Nunes with demands that the champ "quit ducking" her, which ignited a feud between the two brawlers.

"Ducking? You couldn’t even make yourself a contender for me," Nunes had fired back on Twitter.

"Remember that one time you guys were supposed to fight, but then she lost?" chimed in Nunes' wife Nina Ansaroff.

"Twice," Nunes confirmed, in reference to defeats Pena suffered at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko in 2017 and the aforementioned Germaine de Randamie slip-up.

Ducking? You couldn’t even make yourself a contender for me. @VenezuelanVixen#UFC257 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 24, 2021

Twice. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 24, 2021

Later critical of the Bahia native's decision to take an easy featherweight strap defense against Megan Anderson last month, Pena noted the lengthy amount of time passed since Nunes put the 135lb title on the line.

"Looks like I was dead on here in saying that Megan didn’t deserve a shot at the title over me, but now maybe you guys will listen," she wrote on Instagram.

“Julianna Pena’s been texting all of us all night,” revealed White at the post-fight press conference, after Nunes dismantled Anderson.

“She’s been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that,” he added.

White obviously following through with his plans, the rivals can now settle the score for once and for all in what will be Nunes' sixth defense of her crown since taking it from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.