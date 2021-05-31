‘Don’t be jealous’: Man United legend Patrice Evra sends hilarious taunting clip to City-loving Oasis star Liam Gallagher (VIDEO)

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has goaded former Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher after the Manchester City fan watched his team's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final in person in Porto on Saturday.

Making one of his customary 'Monday Motivation' posts that regularly entertain his seven and a half million followers, Evra began by laughing manically in a car while wearing an indie mop wig and the John Lennon-esque glasses that the 90s icon has often sported.

Crooning along to one of the Mancunian band's biggest hits, 'Wonderwall', from their best-selling album '(What's the Story?) Morning Glory', he cheekly altered some of the to rub salt in the wound of City's failure to capture their first Champions League title.

"Liam, where are you?" Evra started. "You remember when you were laughing at me when United lost? Now it is your turn."

"Don't be jealous, I just want to share."

"This is a special Monday for you, Liam. Stop saying Manchester is blue – I have more trophies than your entire club."

Evra then called out Gallagher's devout City follower sibling. "Noel, Noel," he cried to the singer-songwriter, with whom Liam has been in a long-standing, bitter feud so severe that they sat apart in the ground at the weekend.

Then breaking into song, Evra changed the well-known lyrics of the 1995 UK number two hit to: "I said maybe / You're going to win it when I'm 90 / And after all, you're my noisy neighbour."

After adding the final line – a nod to the description used by legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to describe City, Evra signed off with the trademark catchphrase for his whacky uploads: "I love this game."

We all live in a YELLOW SUBMARINE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 26, 2021

Evra is getting his own back after Gallagher mocked United when they lost the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal on Wednesday.

"We all live in a yellow submarine," declared the Beatles fan on Twitter, mentioning the Spanish side's nickname.

But the pair have previous, stretching back to 2020.

Never !!! City will never win the champions league 🏆 so much respect for your music I nearly fight one day with United Player because I play wonderwall before a game. As you were, PE. https://t.co/LFVCBNDCmk — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 4, 2020

"Patrice Evra, come on, you know," Gallagher posted last October, talking up City's Champions League credentials.

"Never," Evra replied, retweeting the original post.

"City will never win the Champions League, [but I have] so much respect for your music."

"I nearly [fought] one day with [another] United player because I [played] Wonderwall before a game," he revealed.

"As you were, PE," he signed off, copying LG's inimitable style of saying farewell.