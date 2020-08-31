Gym bunny: Ex-Man Utd star Evra claims he TWERKS 'better than your girlfriend' during BIZARRE workout in Bugs Bunny outfit (VIDEO)

A day after turning out for an amateur side in a park in a suburb of London, Champions League winner Patrice Evra has performed another astonishing stunt by bench pressing and vigorously twerking in a Bugs Bunny outfit in a gym.

Evra dressed in a furry outfit to resemble the beloved cartoon character as he opened the scene carrying out a bench press in a rack with a painting of his face behind it, standing to reveal he was wearing one shoe and hollering into the camera.

Cackling loudly to himself, the former France defender announced "it's Monday" before dancing enthusiastically and pulling the floppy-eared head off the costume to show his face.

"That's the positivity I'm talking about," the 39-year-old shouted, turning his back to the camera and dancing with what appeared to be block shapes loaded into the backside of the outfit.

"Ask your girlfriend why Bugs Bunny's twerking better than her."

"Where's he thought this up from?" asked one member of the longserving ex-Manchester United star's following of almost seven million.

"You're a spinhead but I love you," another told the five-time Premier League champion.

Evra was clearly looking to capitalize on the attention he received for a cameo appearance for Brentham at the weekend, turning out for the 11th-tier English side on a pitch far removed from the hallowed Old Trafford turf or the kind of grand arenas he was using to winning trophies at alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Evra graced the muddy patch as part of his preparations for annual charity match Soccer Aid at United's home stadium on Sunday, when he will be reunited with Rooney and icons including Brazil legend Roberto Carlos in a game raising millions for good causes.

Not many times you get to sit next to Patrice Evra on the bench 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M4mlZOKWHd — #2 (@RasclartRico) August 29, 2020

Crazy to come on for @Evra . Not everyday you come on for a champions league winner pic.twitter.com/fGegTwj4wm — Stan cargill (@stan_cargill) August 29, 2020

He has appeared in a bunny outfit before, writing at the start of lockdown in the UK five months ago: "Why's the b*stard corona ruining all the plans?

"Corona, we need to talk. Hope my video make you guys smile."

The left-back, who also counts Juventus, Marseille and West Ham among his former clubs, has also spoken out against racism and homophobia on social media in recent weeks.

He jokily congratulated Liverpool, United's fierce rivals during his 12 years at United, as they won the Premier League title at a canter in June.

Evra used the occasion to hop into a luxury car in front of the camera, driving it forward to reveal a United flag before leaping on top of another vehicle parked beside it.