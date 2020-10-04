'No one in this team deserves to play': Ex-Man Utd star Evra fumes as fans despair after 6-1 hammering against Spurs

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra led the way as fans of the Old Trafford club vented their fury and despair after a 6-1 home hammering at the hands of former manager Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur.

United took the lead at Old Trafford inside two minutes through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but Tottenham were ahead after seven minutes after they quickly responded through Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min.

Ndombele bundled the ball in after Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly calamitously failed to clear their lines, while Son raced onto a quickly taken freekick from Kane to slot home.

The Red Devils’ evening went from bad to worse when Anthony Martial was controversially sent off in the 28th minute. The Frenchman was dismissed for a light slap on Erik Lamela, but the Argentinian escaped a red card himself despite lashing out at Martial moments earlier.

Kane got in on the action two minutes later, and Son made it 4-1 before the break with a near-post finish.

Serge Aurier added a fifth six minutes into the second half after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg carved open United’s backline with a sublime pass, and Kane rounded out the rout with a penalty after Ben Davies was fouled by Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils were quickly trolled by Spurs and bitter rivals Manchester City on social media.

City beat United 6-1 at Old Trafford in October 2011, which was the first time since 1930 that United had shipped six goals at home.

Manchester United have only conceded six goals in a game at Old Trafford twice since 1930. David de Gea has played in both games. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 4, 2020

Former United left-back Patrice Evra was in despair at the result.

Speaking at halftime as a pundit on Sky Sports, the Frenchman said: “I don’t even want to comment on this game. It’s catastrophic. My advice to Man United fans? Buy a PlayStation, buy [Jadon] Sancho and even [Lionel] Messi.

“No one in this team deserves to play.”

The emotional Frenchman continued his diatribe at the final whistle, suggesting that staff and players at the club needed a "slap."

🗣"Tonight there is no other excuse" @Evra with a passionate speech about Manchester United's 6-1 loss pic.twitter.com/GnehN5pI7y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

United fans on Twitter were similarly despondent and some called for Solskjaer to leave the club.

“Ole has to go tonight. You can’t survive this,” said one fan. Another slammed the manager and captain Maguire, writing: “There will never be a worse manager/captain combo than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Harry Maguire.”

One incredulous supporter simply asked: “Is it amateur football I’m watching?”

Ole has to go tonight. You can’t survive this. — United Religion (@Unitedology) October 4, 2020

There will never be a worse manager/captain combo than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Harry Maguire. 5 relegations between them as well. Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHG_hth) October 4, 2020

Is it amateur football I’m watching? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 4, 2020

The club legend, who spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player and scored 126 goals in 366 appearances, still has some vocal defenders amongst supporters, however.

“If you're watching this game and you're still blaming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer you know absolutely nothing about football....FACT!” argued one fan, while another wrote: “It baffles me how some people can visibly see the board completely let the manager down in such a publicly negotiated deal for Sancho and then come to the conclusion that Solskjaer has to leave the club before Ed Woodward, Matt Judge and the Glazers?”

If you're watching this game and you're still blaming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer you know absolutely nothing about Football....FACT! — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) October 4, 2020

With the transfer deadline looming on Monday, United’s only confirmed addition so far this summer has been Donny van de Beek despite some pressing issues in several positions, including at left-back and on the wing.

While that blame can’t be laid at Solskjaer’s door, the Norwegian can hardly be said to have got the best out of his squad either.

The Red Devils were dispatched 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the first game of the campaign, while their 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion came after VAR awarded them a penalty after the final whistle.

Although Solskjaer’s status as a club legend will afford him more time than others might enjoy in the dugout, his days appear to be numbered barring a dramatic improvement in the coming weeks.