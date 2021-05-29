‘I don’t want to say how much’: Gamer becomes latest female star to admit she’s coining it in through adult content on OnlyFans

Controversial gamer and eSports favorite Alinity Divine has shocked fans by admitting that she rakes it in on subscription site OnlyFans, where her content includes being "playful in bed", naked yoga and showering.

Many MMA fighters have turned to the subscription site, which is typically used by models keen to offer their admirers a sliding scale of charges for content which often revolves around them whipping their kit off and even engaging in salacious activities, as a lucrative way of making money.

The onset of the pandemic and the effect of the crisis on the sporting calendar, obliterating earnings from competitions in some cases, has pushed some athletes onto the site and made it an even more welcome source of income for others.

For many, what was a side hustle has become big business, allowing them to fund their athletic exploits and find a less damaging way of cashing in that capitalizes on their beauty rather than brutality or sporting exertion.

Now Alinity has joined them. “I’m going to give you an idea,” she said when asked by fellow Twitch star MizKit how much she made from OnlyFans in comparison to her usual platform of Amazon-owned Twitch.

“I don’t want to say how much I make in one place or another but, in two months, I’ve made what I would have made in 10 years on Twitch.”

The startlet is known for her brash statements and is yet to but quite as large a profile as some of the most high-profile names in virtual sports, but her devoted fanbase make it reasonable to assume that her bank balance has been significantly swelled by her switch to the site.

Even if she has only been able to monetize a fraction of the potential of her often-amorous following of more than 378,000 on Instagram, the proceeds will have been plentiful so far for the 32-year-old.

Her platform starts at $10 a month, but she offers to give "my attention sooner" to fans messaging her who pay tips, and sends a free nude photo to subscribers who auto-renew each month.

A video of Alinity pleasuring herself is offered on a pay-per-view basis, and she enjoys teasing desperate viewers with posts including "join me in bed?"

A spate of recent posts have averaged around 1,500 likes a time, which would equate to a minimum income of $15,000 a month even if each subscriber who had paid to see the content was only paying the minimum required sum each month.

There were clear signs that the Canada-based exhibitionist was willing to titilate her audiences last year when she flashed her breast during a live session, copping a 24-hour suspension from Twitch which she turned into a three-day ban as an act of apparent contrition that she said was a sign of being willing to “learn from mistakes”.

Divine was attempting to stuff a pillow up her top when she exposed a nipple to some of her Twitch following of well over a million, denying that the move had been a stunt but admitting that she was “bored” because of “corona sh*t” at the start of the pandemic.

"I don't know what the future has in store for me but I welcome it with open arms: the success and failures, the love and hate, the beautiful and ugly," she said at the time.

Critics ready to accuse Alinity of lowering the tone in pursuit of more followers and income will almost certainly see the risque development as another sign of what they perceive as her immorality.

The online sensation has been fiercely condemned by her detractors in the past for incidents including a number of bizarre on-screen cameos from her unsuspecting cats, sending them flying from baskets and even wrapping one in gift paper.