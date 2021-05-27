Europa League flop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be rewarded with NEW three-year deal despite latest failure – reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will open talks on a new deal at Old Trafford despite his side coming up short once again in Wednesday's Europa League Final, according to reports.

Solskjaer endured yet more European heartache when his side ended up on the wrong end of an extraordinary penalty shootout against La Liga side Villarreal in Gdansk.

The run to the Europa League final followed an early exit from this season's Champions League, where United crashed out at the group stage.

The Norwegian's performances in the league, however, represented an improvement on previous campaigns but with 14 points separating them from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table it is clear that some serious legwork must be done to bridge the divide between the two Manchester clubs.

But as far as the United boardroom are concerned, Solskjaer is the man to oversee their ascent to the next level amid reports that the club are set to hand him a three-year extension and a bountiful war-chest from which to make an assault on the summer transfer market.

The Norwegian, who has been in charge since December 2018, has a current contract which expires at the end of next season.

A report from The Telegraph indicates that Solskjaer will soon be offered a new deal to sign, which is also said to include a mandate for him to pursue at least four signings in key positions.

It has been speculated that United are seeking reinforcements in the center of defence and midfield, a right winger and a forward to bolster their ranks.

However, Solskjaer's inability to overcome Villarreal – the seventh best team in Spain per the league standings – has led to questions are to whether he possesses the same type of tactical nous many of Europe's top coaches can lay claim to.

He made just one substitution in the first 100 minutes of Wednesday's final and appeared to allow Villarreal to imprint their dominance on proceedings throughout the extra time.

Solskjaer was also slammed by some fans for not bringing on Dean Henderson to replace David de Gea in goal for the final minutes, given that Henderson has a far superior record at saving penalties compares to United's Spanish net-minder.

His critics also point to the fact that his record in cup competitions leaves something to be desired after losing several semi-finals before being out-coached by Villarreal's Europa League specialist Unai Emery in Poland.

“Ed Woodward really turned on the gas all the way and lit a cigarette on his way out,” trolled one rival fan, referring to the United executive vice-chairman, who is set to leave his role at the end of 2021.

"He doesn’t deserve a contract extension. Give him backing in the summer if it works out next season then give him a new contract," wrote another.

"Give him the 4 signings but keep the contract away unless he mounts a serious title challenge next season, makes it to the UCL semis and wins a trophy," agreed a fellow fan.

Another wrote: "Are they mad, 3-year contract for what, no trophies to show for it and you want to extend the contract."

However, this potential vote of confidence from the Manchester United board towards Solskjaer may indicate that the club are looking to insert some stability at the club after something of a managerial merry-go-round at Old Trafford in the post-Ferguson era which has seen the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho come and go.

He also remains popular with the Manchester United fanbase, having successfully emerged from various periods of #OleOut during his tenure – but if we have learned anything about the United fanbase in recent weeks, it is that if they are displeased they will let you know all about it.

For now, Solskjaer's reign has their endorsement – but another failure to emphatically challenge for league honors next season, or maybe another couple of semi-final defeats, and everything could change in a heartbeat.