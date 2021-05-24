‘I just shake my a** to them’: Bellator starlet Loureda laughs in message to ‘haters’, thanks fans after first defeat (PHOTOS)

Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda suffered a setback in her young career with a first defeat on Friday, but the Miami star has vowed to bounce back while posing in a bikini, flashing her middle finger and with one arm in a cast.

Loureda went down to a unanimous decision loss against unheralded Bellator debutant Hannah Guy at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut – deflating some of the hype to build up around the 22-year-old social media sensation.

Loureda landed an early knockdown but otherwise endured a grueling night, particularly coming undone on the ground and launching into some flashy spinning backfist attempts which prompted her corner to demand that she “stop the stupid sh*t.”

Loureda appeared close to being submitted in the second round when Guy secured an S-mount and trapped her opponent’s arm, although ‘Master’ refused to tap and saw out the contest before meeting her fate on the scorecards.

Despite dropping a first loss in her four-fight professional career, the Floridian taekwondo queen cut a defiant figure as she updated her 830,000 Instagram followers, thanking fans and sending a message to her 'haters'.

“I love you guys, I love my fans,” said a laughing Loureda into the camera in a post on Instagram Stories, her arm appearing to be in a cast.

“Y’all are awesome. Fighting is so much fun. I feel like a real f*cking fighter now. Try being in that submission with your arm basically broken for three minutes and not tapping out."

“I feel like a real fighter now, I fought on the ground. I’m 22, this is just the beginning.

“I had so much fun. I wanna fight again right away, in like two months, I just have some ligament damage. But I’m good, man.

“Thank you so much for the support. And to my haters, all I have to do is just shake my a** to them. Team Loureda to the death!”

Responding to an accompanying post from Loureda in which she posed with her backside to the camera and flashed her middle finger, UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk issued support for her American Top Team training partner.

"Champ! Keep ya head UP. Keep it calm. I’m coming back next week can’t wait to put on a hard work with ya," wrote the Polish former strawweight champion.

Another person backing Loureda to regroup is Bellator boss Scott Coker, who told the media on Friday that fans should be patient with the young fighter.

“She only has, what, four fights. Talk to me after she has 10, 11, 12 fights, and we’ll have a better picture,” Coker said.

“I was sitting there talking to Dan (Lambert), because she works out at ATT in Florida, and we said, ‘Hey, she’s young, she’ll rebound, she’ll work on her ground game.’

“She’ll eventually put it all together. She’s got time, and I know that, especially what Dan was telling me, he says, ‘This girl is in the gym, and she’s throwing bombs at people like she wants to fight. She wants to fight everybody all the time.’

“So, she’s got that spirit. It’s just, you know, put a little bit more pieces together, work on transitional elements of MMA, and she’ll get it together.”

Loureda has previously been accused of “selling sex, not MMA” with some of her raunchy social media output, but had largely silenced her critics with her performances in the cage, including a brutal knockout finish of Tara Graff in her previous outing last August.

Even though she’s now tasted defeat, it clearly hasn’t diminished Loureda’s determination to rise to the top – or her desire to share exactly the kind of content she wants with her online following.