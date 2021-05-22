 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You will lose’: MMA temptress Loureda’s corner told her to ‘stop stupid sh*t’ on way to brutal first professional defeat (VIDEO)

22 May, 2021 10:41
Hannah Guy handed Valerie Loureda her first Bellator MMA defeat © Twitter / luchalibreonlin | Instagram / valerieloureda
MMA motormouth Valerie Loureda was read the riot act by her corner during a humbling first professional defeat, dropping Bellator debutant Hannah Guy early on before being repeatedly pinned to the floor and pummeled in the head.

After claiming her aim was to "kill" in the cage and likening herself to UFC fighter Edson Barboza, the 22-year-old flyweight suffered her first setback with a points defeat after a back-and-forth scrap in which she spent plenty of time on the mat absorbing punches and trying to escape attempted finishes including an armbar from her ever-dangerous opponent.

Despite the tight nature of the contest, Loureda appeared to showboat by attempting numerous spinning backfists when she arguably should have been concentrating on adding to the early knockdown she scored against Guy, sending the promotion newcomer down with a powerful, well-timed left hand.

"You can't get taken down this round, OK?" Loureda's corner told her in chastising advice between rounds.

"You've got to box. You have to punch. Stop the stupid sh*t with the spinning backfist and box her.

"Stop running away. The groundwork is atrocious. Stay off the ground with her. If you don't punch, you will lose. You've got to go and do this."

Known as much for her scantily-clad shots and glamorous lifestyle on social media, Loureda posted briefly after losing her unbeaten record in her fourth professional fight, saying: "I love what I do. I dropped her and showed my grappling defense. On to the next one."

While Loureda has more than 824,000 Instagram followers, American Guy has fewer than 5,000.

"It's pretty satisfying," the winner cheerily admitted in understated fashion afterwards.

"I'm not that type of person where I'm like, 'suck it', but I literally had a hundred message requests, which doesn't happen on Instagram very often.

"I just took a quick look, skimmed it, and there was a lot of hateful stuff in there, so I'm going to wait to read it. Definitely on Instagram, which I expected, there's a lot of hate, but I also have a lot of support.

"It was kind of weird to see my likes go up on social media and all that stuff. I honestly hate social media – I have to be conscious about posting and things like that.

"It was unbelievable, until I got in the cage, that I had such an amazing opportunity. It didn't really sink in until I got here."

Guy was impressed by Loureda, offering particular praise for the defense which allowed her to escape a series of grim situations when she could have submitted.

"I gave Valerie her first loss, so that's a little sweet – I can't lie," she said. "I know she's going to come back stronger from it.

"It's amazing that she has such a following on Instagram. She'll have many opportunities.

"I honestly love being the underdog: it feels like you have nothing to lose in there. It feels good to shock everybody."

