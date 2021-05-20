‘I hope the whole world can be vaccinated’: Brazil icons Neymar & Ronaldinho hail Covid jabs in huge boost for vaccinators (VIDEO)

Two of the planet's most influential sporting icons – Brazil legend Ronaldinho and his successor Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer – have crowed about being vaccinated and are hoping the public will follow suit.

With a combined Instagram following of more than 200 million between them, the pair of contenders for football's top prize, the Ballon d'Or – won by Ronaldinho during his pomp, in 2005 – know that posting videos of themselves taking the treatment could carry a huge weight, particularly in their homeland, which is thought to be approach 500,000 Covid-related deaths.

While the retired Ronaldinho posted a photo of himself in a colorful Nike outfit and sunglasses receiving his jab, Neymar decided to provide a video of himself having the injection, wearing an all-black outfit and providing a more emotional message.

“After a long wait, it was my turn," the Paris St. Germain striker announced to his fanbase on the platform of more than 151 million.

"What happiness. I hope that everything will return to normal as soon as possible and that not only my country, Brazil, but the whole world can be vaccinated."

It is unclear whether his vaccination was a factor in Ronaldinho's swift departure for Dubai, with the globe-trotting, in-demand 2002 World Cup winner thanking the United Arab Emirates for the "love and wonderful reception" he received upon arrival.

The 41-year-old said of his vaccination: "Faith, joy, gratitude and a great hope for a better future for all."

Well-known football figures are becoming increasingly prevalent in government campaigns to increase the proportion of populations signing up to be vaccinated.

Neymar's strike partner, Kylian Mbappe, has been described by Alain Fischer, the president of the Guidance Council for the vaccination strategy in France, as the "ideal" ambassador for the mass vaccination campaign they have planned.

The UK government produced a video campaign ahead of the FA Cup final in the UK at the weekend, when large numbers of fans were allowed back in as part of a restricted capacity test event.

Ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp and former top-flight player Chris Kamara were part of the film, which compared the defensive qualities of vaccines to the best players operating in England.

There has also been a debate over whether footballers should be able to 'queue-jump' to receive their vaccines, with some arguing that the move would allow the substantial funding spent on testing players to be allocated to healthcare initiatives.

Many sporting bodies have backed the controversial potential use of Covid 'passports', allowing fans who have taken a jab to attend events by providing proof that they have received the treatment.