‘He’s hanging on by a thread’: Fears grow for New Zealand MMA fighter Fau Vake as friends and training partners ‘pray for miracle’

20 May, 2021 12:23
Fau Vake's family and friends are praying for the stricken MMA fighter © Instagram / fauvake
Friends and associates of Kiwi MMA fighter Fau Vake say they are "praying for a miracle" as he remains on life support following a vicious assault which his coach, Eugene Bareman, says has left him "hanging by a thread".

Vake, 25, was the victim of a so-called 'coward punch' – being punched from behind by an assailant – during an assault in the early hours of last Sunday morning, and has remained in critical condition at an Auckland hospital in the days following. 

The 2-0 MMA fighter, who trains alongside UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in New Zealand's premier MMA gym, City Kickboxing, is understood to be on life support, with Tongan publication Kaniva News reporting that Vake's family have implored doctors to keep Vake hooked up to the potentially life-saving system as his loved ones maintain a vigil in support of him.

Bareman, the head coach at City Kickboxing, has described the situation as "pretty dire".

"He's hanging on by a thread. So yeah, we're praying for a miracle. That's what we need at this stage," said Bareman.

Vake, who is the father of a three-year-old daughter, was badly injured at around 3am local time in central Auckland when he was assaulted while waiting for a taxi to bring him home, according to reports.

Four men – three aged 29 and one aged 32 – have been charged by police over the incident and appeared before a court on Monday. Two of the men are charged with common assault, another with two charges of assault with intent to injure and the fourth with wounding with intent.

Kelston Boys' High, the school Vake formerly attended, have called for the community to offer support to Vake and his family.

"KBHS whanau and community, we ask you to keep Fau Vake and his family in your prayers," the school wrote online.

"We send our positive thoughts and love to him and his family as well."

Mike Angove, spokesperson for the Vake family, said that the fighter's young daughter has maintained a bedside vigil since the incident, while the likes of Adesanya and former UFC fighter Mark Hunt have also visited the hospital to offer their support. 

