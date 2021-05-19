Russian Chelsea superfan & ex-Playboy stunner hails Tuchel revolution but warns of stern Man City Champions League test (PHOTOS)

Chelsea superfan and Instagram influencer Maria Liman has given her blessing to the Thomas Tuchel regime at Stamford Bridge after the sultry siren praised the Blues' revenge win against rivals Leicester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea earned a measure of revenge for their FA Cup Final defeat last weekend to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, claiming a 2-1 Premier League win to seize the upper hand in the race to finish in the top four and earn Champions League bragging rights for next season.

The game was the first to take place in front of a reduced capacity of fans at Stamford Bridge this season, with around 8,000 packed into the stadium - and one of those didn't just like what she saw on the pitch, but also on the sidelines too.

London-based Maria Liman, the Russian Instagram influencer who shot to fame for her series of often imaginative outfits at the 2018 World Cup and is a noted fan of Chelsea, told her 1.3 million strong social media following of her joy at seeing her side erase the bad memories of their FA Cup loss, and added that "Chelsea are getting even stronger".

"Congratulations, BEAUTIES! I always believed in the team, and with Tuchel Chelsea are getting even stronger!," she wrote on Instagram via translation.

"A lot of people laughed that Real Madrid would kick their butts, but they bent these crawling oldies.

"In [Manchester] City there’s a really cool and strong coach (he’s also sexy), but Chelsea is still cooler. Leicester, my sympathies."

Liman, and the rest of Chelsea's fanbase, will be hoping that Tuchel and Co. can continue their form in the upcoming clash with Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League campaign to assure their position as as top four team in English football.

And then comes the small matter of the Champions League Final later this month against Manchester City and as she noted on Instagram, while Pep Guardiola is perhaps the "sexier" of the two coaches, Liman will be a out in force supporting her Chelsea team and Thomas Tuchel - and you can expect to see a whole lot more evidence of her Chelsea fandom on her steamy Instagram page between now and May 29.