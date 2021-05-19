 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scottish police hunting arsonist after CCTV footage confirms firebomb attack on Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's home was deliberate

19 May, 2021 18:02
Celtic executive Peter Lawwell was targeted with the alleged attack. © Reuters / Twitter @ScotlandSky
Scottish police have confirmed that the fire which destroyed outgoing Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell's home overnight was deliberately started after CCTV footage showed a man pouring a flammable liquid over cars on the property.

Lawwell's home and a number of vehicles received significant damage following the arson attack which occurred overnight while he and members of his family were sleeping inside, including his daughter and infant granddaughter. 

The fire spread to the property's garage and the main house itself, destroying a roof and causing huge damage before firefighters were able to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.

An investigation launched by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has determined that the fire was started deliberately, with three cars understood to be seen on CCTV footage being set alight by an unidentified man who is described as being around 5ft 10in in height and of a slim build who was wearing dark clothes, a hoody and a facemask at the time of the incident.

Police also say that they are investigating a silver or grey hatchback car which was seen parked in the area at the time of the fire and are attempting to identify its driver.

"This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property's garage," Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said of the fire.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that saw a man or car matching this description or saw any unusual activity to please come forward.

"If you have personal CCTV or a dashcam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

"No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch."

A statement issued by Celtic also stated that the fire had caused "significant damage" and said that Lawwell and his family had been forced to flee the property.

"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe," the club added.

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation. Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club."

