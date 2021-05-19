Scottish police hunting arsonist after CCTV footage confirms firebomb attack on Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's home was deliberate

Scottish police have confirmed that the fire which destroyed outgoing Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell's home overnight was deliberately started after CCTV footage showed a man pouring a flammable liquid over cars on the property.

Lawwell's home and a number of vehicles received significant damage following the arson attack which occurred overnight while he and members of his family were sleeping inside, including his daughter and infant granddaughter.

The fire spread to the property's garage and the main house itself, destroying a roof and causing huge damage before firefighters were able to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.

BREAKING: Police are treating the fire at Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's home as deliberate after CCTV showed a man pouring an accelerant on the vehicles. They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. pic.twitter.com/7sJSXEFslV — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 19, 2021

An investigation launched by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has determined that the fire was started deliberately, with three cars understood to be seen on CCTV footage being set alight by an unidentified man who is described as being around 5ft 10in in height and of a slim build who was wearing dark clothes, a hoody and a facemask at the time of the incident.

Police also say that they are investigating a silver or grey hatchback car which was seen parked in the area at the time of the fire and are attempting to identify its driver.

#𝗖𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗙𝗖 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 ⬇️A spokesperson for Celtic said:"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property." pic.twitter.com/bZH9eO68A1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 19, 2021

"This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property's garage," Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said of the fire.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that saw a man or car matching this description or saw any unusual activity to please come forward.

"If you have personal CCTV or a dashcam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

"No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch."

A statement issued by Celtic also stated that the fire had caused "significant damage" and said that Lawwell and his family had been forced to flee the property.

"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe," the club added.

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation. Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club."