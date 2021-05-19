‘Shaken and shocked’: Celtic chief suffers ‘firebomb attack’ on home as criminal investigation launched

Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's Lancashire home after cars reportedly were set alight in his driveway, with the inferno enveloping his home while he and his family slept inside.

Per reports from the Scottish Sun, Lawwell, 61, was inside the property – along with his daughter and four-month old granddaughter – when the incident occurred.

It is claimed that an attack targeted three cars parked in front of his home before the fire spread first to a garage and then to the house, causing "significant damage" to its roof.

Lawwell and his family members are reported to be safe but "extremely shaken." Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland have since confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the alleged arson.

The flat above the garage was home to Peter Lawwell's daughter partner and 6 month old baby. This should and must be treated as attempted murder. Thank God they all got out ok. Hope and pray Peter and his family can get over this horrific attack. 🙏🍀 God bless them all. pic.twitter.com/UAIWvnXcfe — Michael McCahill 🍀 (@MickMcCahill) May 19, 2021

#𝗖𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗙𝗖 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 ⬇️A spokesperson for Celtic said:"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property." pic.twitter.com/bZH9eO68A1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 19, 2021

"Around 1am on Wednesday, 19th May officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house," said a spokesperson from Police Scotland.

"No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire."

A further statement from Glasgow Celtic confirmed details of the fire, and also said that it caused an explosion on Lawwell's property.

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," the club said on Wednesday.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe. We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

"Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the Club."

Big police investigation into a fire at the home of outgoing Celtic FC chief executive Peter Lawwell early this morning.The club say he and his family are "extremely shaken and shocked" by the blaze which caused "significant damage", but they are all safe.#CapitalReportspic.twitter.com/ipTGp9QA0a — CapitalScotland News (@CapitalScotNews) May 19, 2021

This is the front of Peter Lawwell’s house. It’s hard to find words to describe this. Absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/rPPw0kJU6N — CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) May 19, 2021

Lawwel once told me he worried about the safety of his staff at Celtic Park when bullets and bombs were being sent. He was genuine . I feel for him this morning — Richard McGinley (@Richiestoke) May 19, 2021

Absolutely horrific scenes at Peter Lawwell's home, I can't get my head around why idiots would go and petrol bomb his house. Hopefully they will get caught and done for attempted murder. — Andy Colley (@colley_andy) May 19, 2021

Lawwell has served as Celtic's chief executive since 2003 and has helped the club to an unprecedented era of success in Scottish football, delivering 29 trophies during that time and claiming 13 league titles while also qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League three times.

This season, however, has seen a resurgence from bitter rivals Glasgow Rangers, who clinched a first league title in a decade and went unbeaten throughout their domestic campaign under former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard.

It was announced in January that Lawwell was stepping down from his position where he will be replaced by Scottish Rugby's chief operating officer Dominic McKay.

Football fans have reacted to the news with shock. One noted that Lawwell appeared concerned for the safety of club staff amid threats in the form of bullets, and even parcel bombs being sent to people associated with the club in recent years.

Another hit out at the "horrific scenes" and said that they hoped the culprits are caught and charged with attempted murder.